Roger Federer: 90% of the players are happy about the lockdown

Roger Federer sent a wave of dismay among his fans all over the world when he announced that he would miss the rest of the 2020 season due to an problem in his right knee.

After a scheduled break between Australian Open and Wimbledon this year got extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Roger Federer revealed that he had to undergo a second operation on his knee. The rehab for the new setback still needs another few months, which means he won't be in action again until 2021.

In a recent interview with SRFSport, the Swiss maestro opened up on various issues including his injury, the retirement concerns, his family and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennis has a non-stop schedule: Roger Federer

Roger Federer spoke at length about what the break was like for him and his family, and how in a career spanning over two decades, he has got to spend much time at home.

"When you have been on the tour for 20 years, you are happy to have a quieter season," Federer said.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also believes the break would have been welcomed by a majority of the players on the tour, because of how stressful the usual season is.

"Now they are all forced to stay still and I think 90% of the players are a little happy about this . Tennis has a non-stop schedule," asserted the World No. 4.

A few players seemingly disagree with Federer though, given the severe financial difficulties that the lockdown has led to. This includes the likes of Filip Krajinovic and Diego Schwartzman.

The latter has expressed his reservations about the US Open restrictions, but said he would travel to the United States and play the tournament because 'it is his job and he has to.'

Australian tennis player Andrew Harris, meanwhile, recently criticized Roger Federer for being 'all about the money.'

"I know Federer is all for the money at the top. He might say in public what people want to hear, that he's all for money being redistributed to lower-ranked players … but when it comes to voting, his preference is to keep it at the top," said the World No. 204.

Das SRF steht nach einem Interview mit Roger Federer in der Kritik, verbotene Schleichwerbung betrieben zu haben. Jetzt kommt der Fall zum Bund. (Abo) https://t.co/r6qXLZsfpd — tagesanzeiger (@tagesanzeiger) July 29, 2020

Roger Federer also spoke about his other concerns during the interview, including his ambitions to play and be successful at the Tokyo Olympics next year - which will be his 4th appearance for Switzerland.

It is pertinent to note that the Swiss maestro has been at the receiving end of some criticism for the allegedly sneaky advertising of his new shoe brand during the interview.