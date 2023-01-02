Roger Federer approves Iga Swiatek's around-the-net hot shot, calls it "crazy"

Roger Federer praised Iga Swiatek for her around-the-net hot shot during her mixed doubles match against Team Kazakhastan at the 2023 United Cup.

Partnering with Hubert Hurkacz in the rubber, Swiatek showcased her athleticism and hit a backhand on full stretch around the post to win a crucial point for Team Poland on her way to victory, securing a 4-1 scoreline for Poland.

More amusingly, the World No. 1 gave a nonchalant reaction after the moment, shrugging off the winner like it was a daily occurrence for her. The Pole later took to social media to ask for Federer's approval on the shot, retweeting a video that has gone immensely viral in the last 16 hours.

"Do you approve, Roger Federer?" asked Swiatek.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, like the rest of the tennis world, was left amazed by the winner and replied to the Pole, calling the shot "crazy" and adding a couple of mind-blown emojis.

"That was crazy" replied the Swiss.

The 21-year-old and Hurkacz dominated the Kazakh pair of Zhibek Kulambayeva and Grigoriy Lomakin with their skills and eventually won the match 6-3, 6-4 to ensure a strong finish to the rubber. Up next, Poland will lock horns with Team Switzerland to decide who enters the knockouts.

"I guess it's for the people to judge" - Iga Swiatek on hitting arguably the shot of her career

Iga Swiatek plays a backhand in her match against Yulia Putintseva

In her post-match press conference, Iga Swiatek was asked if her around-the net winner was the best shot she'd ever hit in her career. The Pole replied with characteristic humility, remarking that it was for the fans to decide.

She also credited Team Poland's captain and icon Agnieszka Radwanska as an inspiration, hailing her as an "expert" on hot shots and adding that maybe she should decide how good it was.

"I guess it's for the people to judge, but I tried it a couple of times in practice and it didn't work out, so even I'm surprised," replied Iga Swiatek. "I don't know. You've got to ask people where is the ranking. Aga is a specialist in hot shots. I guess you could make a ranking grade, right?" she added.

The World No. 1 also commented on pairing alongside compatriot Hurkacz for the first time, stating that she was happy to practice with him and calling his game "really powerful."

"I'm pretty happy that I have a chance to also practice with Hubi, because playing mixed doubles is so different rhythm, and I haven't been playing doubles the whole season basically last year, so I'm a little bit rusty. But, you know, having Hubi on my side, it's really helpful, and his game is so powerful that we can really put pressure on our opponents, and hopefully, we will do that in future matches," Iga Swiatek said.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes