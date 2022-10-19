Roger Federer to attend special event for his apparel brand in Japan in November

A little less than a month ago, Roger Federer played his last professional match at the 2022 Laver Cup before retiring from tennis. He teamed up with Rafael Nadal one last time to face Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World.

For the first time since his retirement, the Swiss legend, as the brand ambassador of UNIQLO, will visit Japan in November for an event held by the apparel brand. The event, called 'UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo 2022 with Roger Federer', will also welcome wheelchair tennis player Shingo Kunieda of Japan and its venue will be Tokyo's Ariake Coliseum.

The goal of the brand is to promote initiatives to nurture the next generation and celebrate the laurels of the 20-time Grand Slam champion. Federer and Kunieda are even going to play against each other at the event.

In 2018, the 41-year-old icon ended his over 20-year partnership with Nike and signed a 10-year deal with UNIQLO for $300M, which was three times that which Nike was paying him. One of the contract's clauses was that the deal would not be affected by the player's retirement. Secondly, Federer was roped in to endorse only the apparel and not the shoes.

Federer then got in touch with On Running, a swiss shoe brand, whose value quickly grew to over $10 billion, making his stake in the company worth more than $300 million.

Sue Barker picks Roger Federer as the GOAT over Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic (L), Rafael Nadal (C), and Roger Federer

In a recent interview, former British tennis player and presenter Sue Barker weighed in on the men's GOAT debate. Although she had praise for everyone, the 66-year-old had no hesitation in choosing Roger Federer over Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as the greatest player ever.

"I look at the way they play and Roger Federer made the game look so easy," Barker said. "Also, the role model he was to kids and his popularity around the world is second to none. He has been voted the most popular player for 20 years in a row. We were so lucky to have him playing until he was 40 and for me, I would still say at the moment that Roger is the best for everything he stands for and what he has given the sport."

“Djokovic might well end up with the most Grand Slam titles and what Nadal has achieved at the French Open with his 14 titles is just incredible. We have been blessed to watch this incredible era of the sport and all three of these great players will be remembered as greats of the game,” she added.

