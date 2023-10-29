Roger Federer attends Rugby World Cup final with his mother Lynette, wife Mirka and their kids; cheers South Africa on their victory over New Zealand

Roger Federer traveled to France with his family to attend the 2023 Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand.

On Saturday, October 28, South Africa defeated New Zealand 12-11 in a thrillingly close final, successfully defending their title from 2019. The Springboks clinched their fourth Webb Ellis Cup, becoming the first nation to achieve the feat.

Federer, who is close friends with South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi, attended the final at the State de France with his mother Lynette, his wife Mirka and their four children.

Federer's mother, Lynette, is South African, and the former World No. 1 holds both Swiss and South African citizenship. The 20-time Grand Slam champion and his sons proudly donned Springboks scarves to honor their heritage.

Expand Tweet

The 42-year-old was completely engrossed in the action and it took a gentle nudge from his son to make him aware that he was on camera. The Swiss legend then waved to the crowd, eliciting loud cheers from the audience.

Expand Tweet

Federer's delight at South Africa's victory was palpable as he passionately applauded the national team's triumph.

Expand Tweet

Incidentally, Novak Djokovic was also in attendance at the 2023 Rugby World Cup final. The Serb was spotted taking in the action alongside British popstar Rita Ora.

Roger Federer opens up about his post-retirement life: "I like being with other people, love being with my family, and I love to travel"

2023 Shanghai Masters

Even after reitement, Roger Federer continues to lead a jet-set lifestyle, often making an appearance at tournaments and traveling to various destinations with his family.

Earlier this month, the 20-time Grand Slam champion graced the 2023 Shanghai Masters, where he was honored as the first-ever international 'Icon Athlete.' While there, the Swiss legend candidly discussed his post-retirement life on the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast.

He divulged that he finds great joy in his busy schedule, while still maintaining a healthy work-life balance with his family.

"So it's been good honestly, I have to be careful I don't do too many things, you know? But at the same time, I am really happy to be busy and I like being with other people, love being with my family, and I love to travel. But I guess sometimes, I try to make sure I get the right balance and I feel like I have that, so, things are great," he said.

Federer also shared that although he lacks the times to watch entire tennis matches, he stays updated on the results by watching highlights whenever possible.

"Yeah, mostly highlights. Sometimes, when I am a bit more intrigued, then I maybe go on YouTube and check maybe, sort of a four-five-minute highlight, to get a feel for the match a bit more. It's hard for me to sit through matches, just because I don't have the time, to be honest with you. With the children and all the stuff that's going on in my life, it's hard to say like, 'Okay, on that day I will watch that match'," he said.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins