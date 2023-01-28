Roger Federer breaks the internet, posts picture with k-pop band Blackpink after his kids said it was a "definite IG post"

Roger Federer broke the internet on Saturday by posting a picture with members of renowned South Korean girl group Blackpink.

The tennis legend looked dapper as he stood in the center, surrounded by a well-coordinated girl group quartet of Jennie Kim, Lalisa Manobal, Jisoo and Rose.

Roger Federer shared the iconic moment with his fans on social media, suggesting that his children – Myla, Charlene, Lenny and Leo, convinced him not to think twice about posting the picture with the biggest girl group in the world.

"My kids said this was a definite IG post," he wrote, smiling.

The Swiss maestro met Blackpink during The Yellow Pieces Gala musical charity event, at the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week.

In addition to meeting Blackpink at the charity event, the tennis legend also attended the Haue Couture fashion shows of Dior and Chanel alongside his wife Mirka and the editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour.

"I'll never retire and come back" – Roger Federer

The Swiss maestro at his retirement ceremony at the Laver Cup

Roger Federer retired from tennis at the Laver Cup in September 2022 win 103 titles to his name, including 20 Grand Slam titles.

The former World No. 1 is now enjoying his new beginnings and exploring his other passions including skiing and fashion. Notably, Roger Federer was recently announced as the co-chair of the upcoming 2023 Met Gala.

In a recently released interview, Federer spoke about reinventing himself after retirement. The 20-time Major winner remarked that life after taking a leave from the sport wasn’t “a simple one-way road.”

"It's always very interesting to see what the greatest athletes of all time ended up doing once they stopped,” he said, “It's not a simple one-way road and I think it is allowed to have many bends and I think we see that often with athletes."

The 41-year-old also voiced his belief that an athlete should hang up the racquet if they are unable to find the creative flow.

"If you really feel like you cannot find that creative moment, then it is really better to walk away. I totally agree with that,” he said.

He further shattered the hopes of his ardent fans by stating that, once retired, he would be done for good and wouldn’t plan on a comeback.

"I'm not a big comeback fan," he said, "I'll never retire and come back. It's not something for me, squeeze that lemon out and when the last drop is out, I'll know I'm done," he explained.

Poll : 0 votes