In pictures: Roger Federer cuts a striking figure, accompanied by wife Mirka Federer and Anna Wintour at Paris Fashion Week

Roger Federer is making the most of his recent retirement from tennis. The 41-year-old, who has made great strides in the fashion industry over the years, was recently captured at one of fashion’s biggest events – Paris Fashion Week.

At the prestigious fashion event, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was accompanied by his wike Mirka and Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue and his long-time supporter and friend. They attended the Dior Haute Couture fashion show at Musee Rodin and sat with Bernard Arnault, founder and CEO of LVMH. Federer was seen wearing a classy turtleneck look.

Todo Sobre Tenis @Tsobretenis



Un año más, Roger Federer visitó la Paris Fashion Week junto a Mirka.



Debería dedicarse al modelaje, o no? Que elegancia en FranciaUn año más, Roger Federer visitó la Paris Fashion Week junto a Mirka.Debería dedicarse al modelaje, o no? Que elegancia en Francia 😍Un año más, Roger Federer visitó la Paris Fashion Week junto a Mirka. Debería dedicarse al modelaje, o no? 🔥 https://t.co/VsvbOYawFj

Racquet @racquetmagazine



In retirement, Mom and Dad still showing the kids how to make a statement. Across the world from the #AusOpen , Mirka Federer is wearing a knit goat vest to Paris Fashion Week.In retirement, Mom and Dad still showing the kids how to make a statement. Across the world from the #AusOpen, Mirka Federer is wearing a knit goat vest to Paris Fashion Week. In retirement, Mom and Dad still showing the kids how to make a statement. 💥🐐 https://t.co/pf8CEvpY7e

At Chanel’s runway show at the Grand Palais Ephemere, Federer donned an achromatic three-piece suit, while Mirka complemented him in neutral shades.

The former World No. 1 was also captured at The Yellow Pieces Gala musical charity event, held to raise funds for the Hospital Foundation and chaired by France's first lady Brigitte Macron. At the event, the tennis legend was pictured with global musical icon Lalisa 'Lisa' Manobal, a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink.

L @elleliads woaahh roger federer and lisa in a pic is crazy woaahh roger federer and lisa in a pic is crazy https://t.co/732MDhtPiU

Roger Federer to co-chair the 2023 Met Gala alongside Anna Wintour

Roger Federer and Anna Wintour at Oscar de la Renta show in 2007

Roger Federer is ready to pull out all the stops when it comes to his fashion ambitions. The Swiss legend, who has Met Gala’s main chair Anna Wintour as one of his biggest fans, was recently chosen as the co-chair of fashion’s most extravagant events.

The 41-year-old is set to be accompanied by musical artist Dua Lipa, Spanish actress Penelope Cruz and British screenwriter and actress Michaela Coel as the co-chairs of the 2023 gala.

The event titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will be themed around the late fashion magnate and former creative director of Chanel, Fendi, and his own eponymous label, Karl Lagerfeld.

Roger Federer was thrilled to be announced as one of the co-chairs, expressing his excitement for the event.

“I am so excited to be coming back to New York to co-host this years Met Gala with Dua Lipa , Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and my dear friend, Anna Wintour,” he wrote, “The 2023 Met Gala celebrates the opening of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and provides The Costume Institute. #ALineOfBeauty opens to the public on May 5. I hope everyone enjoys their trip to the Metropolitan Museum,” he said.

He also conveyed his gratitude towards Anna Wintour.

“Anna. Thanks for always being there for my family. So many great memories. I can’t wait to share another amazing evening together at the Met Gala,” he added.

The event is scheduled for May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

