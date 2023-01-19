"Thanks for always being there for my family" - Roger Federer grateful to Anna Wintour after being announced as co-chair of 2023 Met Gala

Roger Federer has been announced as the co-chair of the upcoming 2023 Met Gala, scheduled for Monday, May 1. The recently retired tennis legend will be co-chair alongside global musical icon Dua Lipa, Spanish actress Penelope Cruz, British screenwriter and actress Michaela Coel, and Met Gala organizer and editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour at the event.

Roger Federer, who has maintained a close relationship with Wintour ever since his early rise on the tennis court, was grateful to the fashion mogul for being chosen for the role. The Swiss maestro thanked Wintour for being a constant support for him and his family and acknowledged the time they’ve spent together over the years.

The 41-year-old posted on Instagram thanking Wintour for her support.

“Anna. Thanks for always being there for my family. So many great memories. I can’t wait to share another amazing evening together at the Met Gala,” Roger Federer wrote.

The six-time US Open champion, who has almost always been on tour during the summer, was thrilled to return to New York in a different capacity after his retirement. He also shared details of the theme for the prestigious event which revolves around the iconic fashion designer, the late Karl Lagerfeld.

“I am so excited to be coming back to New York to co-host this years Met Gala with Dua Lipa , Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and my dear friend, Anna Wintour,” he wrote, “The 2023 Met Gala celebrates the opening of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and provides The Costume Institute. #ALineOfBeauty opens to the public on May 5. I hope everyone enjoys their trip to the Metropolitan Museum.”

As the co-chair, Roger Federer will play the host and curate the guestlist for the event. The Swiss legend will additionally have his say in choosing the delectable menu for the glamorous night. He will also contribute to finalizing the theme-specific décor.

Prior to Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka assumed the role of co-chair at the MET Gala

Serena Williams at the 2019 Met Gala with co-chairs Harry Styles, Alessandro Michele and Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour and her love for tennis is no secret. She has been a frequent visitor at the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open, usually cheering on her friends Federer and Serena Williams from the sidelines, and has even revealed her desire to run the Tennis Channel in the past. An avid tennis fan, Wintour has always tried to involve players of the sport in her endeavors.

Previously, the editor-in-chief of Vogue had invited 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams to co-chair the 2019 MET Gala – “Camp: Notes on Fashion”. In 2021, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka was selected for the role, with “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” as the event’s theme.

