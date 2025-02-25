Roger Federer called 'washed' by ex-American pro in playful banter after Swiss' unique practice session resurfaces

A former World No. 7 decided to amusingly call Roger Federer 'washed' after watching a hitting session of the Swiss Maestro which resurfaced online. In the video, the retired 20-time Major champion can be seen exhibiting his elegant tennis by practicing against a wall.

Federer bid adieu to the sport in 2022 at the Laver Cup, where he teamed up with his long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal to take on Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. Though it was the American duo that ended up winning the match, the Swiss' career was celebrated in an emotional farewell ceremony.

A recent video of the retired 43-year-old recently resurfaced online, where he is seen hitting against a wall and specifically trying to hit the ball inside a circle, hitting his shots remarkably close to it. However, Mardy Fish reshared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and poked fun at him by calling him 'washed', a term used for athletes past their prime.

"Didn’t even hit 1 in the circle. No wonder he retired #washed," Fish tweeted.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Fish has made jokes about the former World No. 1 on X.

Mardy Fish recalls how Roger Federer was 'super rude' to him during their 2004 Halle Open final

The Swiss in Halle - Source: Getty

There is a famous trend on X where people are revealing incidents where celebrities have been rude to them. Mardy Fish decided to join in on the trend and hilariously recalled the time Roger Federer was 'super rude' to him during their 2004 Halle Open Final.

It was the final between the two men but the Swiss Maestro completely decimated the American 6-0, 6-3. What's worse for Fish is the fact that he lost the opening nine games of their showpiece clash. It is worth noting that the 43-year-old is the most successful competitor in the tournament's history having won the title 10 times.

"OMG Yes! This one time, Roger Federer won the first 9 games of our Final in Halle Germany. Super rude!"

The two men faced each other nine times in their careers with the Swiss boasting a massive 8-1 lead. They played each other at Wimbledon, the ATP Finals, and some Masters 1000 events.

Mardy Fish's only win over Roger Federer came at the 2008 Indian Wells Masters, where the American decimated his opponent 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinal. However, he lost to Novak Djokovic in a three-set thriller in the summit clash.

