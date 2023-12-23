"Roger Federer can do it at the Met Gala, he can do it at Wimbledon" - Ben Shelton on drawing style inspiration from the Swiss

Ben Shelton has said he draws inspiration from Roger Federer when it comes to fashion. The youngster believes that the Swiss can turn out at any event, on and off the tennis court, in glamor.

Federer's record of titles and achievements has made him an inspiration for a generation of rising young talents. However, there is no denying that the Swiss' influence leaps even beyond tennis.

Federer, a global brand ambassador at casual wear brand UNIQLO, has seemingly been mindful of his costume on and off the court. The 20-time Grand Slam champion seems to favor dapper fashion, often spotted wearing tailored Blazers, Rolex watches, and shiny loafers.

In a recent interview with ON, Shelton highlighted the Swiss' ability to not only suit up well for the Met Gala but also on the tour like in Wimbledon.

"I get style inspiration from different people, other athletes, and Instagram. Roger is one of those guys who can do it all. He can do it on the court, he can do it off the court, he can do it at the Met Gala, he can do it at Wimbledon," Shelton said.

Shelton, whose clothing and shoes are sponsored by On Apparel, went on to boast about his special gradient kit that he's been wearing lately on court.

"There’s this great tradition and rich history in tennis. A lot of the brands other players are wearing – they don't make much outside of traditional clothes, so my buddies on tour are definitely jealous of the gradient kit I've been wearing. They all want to touch it," he added.

Roger Federer recently launched his first fashion collection with UNIQLO

The Swiss waves the crowd at the 2023 Shanghai Masters

Roger Federer launched his first fashion collection with UNIQLO in August. The latest collection includes fast-drying Polo T-shirts, zip-up jackets, and nylon joggers, introduced in an attempt to deliver a style element in tennis wear.

Speaking about the launch in an interview in August, the Swiss said his new range of tennis apparel focuses on making tennis clothes that one can "look stylish" wearing on the streets as well.

"My collection is designed to be worn while you are playing or afterward. It’s been difficult for some reason, I don’t know why, to do this crossover, from on court to off court. Not the sweaty look, of course, but let’s say you don’t sweat, you can still wear my clothes to walk on the street and look stylish," the former World No. 1 stated.

Federer joined hands with UNIQLO in 2018. He has a 10-year contract with the Japanese casual wear company that guarantees him $30 million annually. While UNIQLO covers the Swiss' apparel, his shoes are sponsored by On Running.

