Roger Federer has moved on to touring his next favorite city around the globe and this time, the Swiss legend has landed in New York City. The 41-year-old's highly anticipated series, 24 Hours with Roger, in partnership with Japanese clothing apparel company, Uniqlo, first took off with him exploring Japan's capital city of Tokyo.

As a former tennis professional, Federer is no stranger to traveling, however, his excruciating tennis regime deemed it impossible for him to explore cities extensively and thoroughly. Nevertheless, the 20-time Grand Slam champion set sail to remedy this and teamed up with Uniqlo to embark upon a new journey.

In his six-episode series, Federer explores different cities for 24 hours each and relishes their uniqueness before hopping onto a new location. On Friday, Uniqlo announced that the next episode for the series have dropped, where Roger Federer will spend time finding his way around New York City.

The Swiss featured in a short clip where he passionately described his admiration for the US Open host city and urged fans to witness his amazing journey as he takes on the American hotspot next.

"I'm returning to the home of the US Open, the city that gave us a slam, celebrated for its innovation, bold style, and some of the liveliest fans tennis has ever known. You're in New York City and touring their city is what I love most about traveling. meeting good people who do their work from a place of passion, who share a love for tennis too."

"I love New York. there's no place like it. It's challenging, bursting with life, and full of opportunities to try something new. Join me as I travel the globe 24 hours at a time. Next stop, New York City, where I seize the daylight hours in the city that never sleeps," spoke Roger Federer.

Novak Djokovic follows in Roger Federer's footsteps, goes level with the Swiss' Grand Slam semifinals record

Novak Djokovic levels Roger Federer's record for most number of Grand Slam semifinal appearances

Roger Federer's name will forever be written in tennis history for the iconic and jaw-dropping successes he achieved in the sport for nearly two decades. Apart from numerous milestones, the 20-time Grand Slam champion also created an eminent persona for himself off the court.

The Swiss legend was the sole holder of the most number of Grand Slam semifinal appearances (46) by a man in the Open Era until this week. However, he has now been joined by Novak Djokovic at the top. On Tuesday, Djokovic ousted Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, reaching his fifth straight semifinal at SW19 and overall 46th semifinal at a Major.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins