Roger Federer catches up with pregnant Caroline Wozniacki & her $40M-worth husband David Lee over golf at the Masters

Roger Federer reunited with Caroline Wozniacki at golf's prestigious Masters Tournament in Augusta. Wozniacki's husband, $40 million-worth former NBA star David Lee (as per Celebrity Net Worth), was also in attendance. The meeting came on the back of Wozniacki announcing pregnancy with her and Lee's third child.

On Saturday, April 12, former WTA No. 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion Wozniacki took to Instagram and shared a post consisting of four pictures. The first two featured the former ATP No. 1 and 20-time Major winner. In the first picture, the Dane and the Swiss were all smiles in a candid selfie. In the second, two-time NBA All-Star Lee joined in. Wozniacki captioned the post:

"Had a great couple of days at @themasters! Thank you @rolex for your amazing hospitality!"

Wozniacki announced her latest pregnancy on Monday, April 7, with a playful Instagram post featuring a heartwarming picture of herself alongside Lee and the couple's children, daughter Olivia (born in June 2021) and son James (born in October 2022). In the picture, an all-smiles Olivia can be seen holding photos of her mother's ultrasound, confirming her pregnancy.

"Officially switching to zone defense! Our family couldn’t be more excited to welcome baby #3 soon! 👶🏼," she wrote.

In late 2020, Wozniacki had voiced her opinion on the men's tennis GOAT debate and named Roger Federer as her pick at the time.

Caroline Wozniacki picked Roger Federer as her best tennis player in 2020; lauded Swiss' great rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as well

Caroline Wozniacki was quizzed about her thoughts on the best men's tennis player of all time in a 2020 interview with Marca. Through her answer at the time, the Dane made her preference for Roger Federer clear. However, she also acknowledged the achievements of the Swiss' fiercest rivals, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"It is a complicated answer. Maybe right now, (I am) with Roger Federer. We have to see what happens in the next few years. I think both Nadal and Djokovic also deserve that title. Tennis will miss them when they retire," Wozniacki said.

The Swiss bid an emotional farewell to his tennis-playing career at the 2022 Laver Cup. Wozniacki herself briefly retired in 2020 to focus on family, but she returned to action at the 2023 National Bank Open. Her last competitive appearance came at last year's US Open, where she reached the fourth round before losing to Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The Dane is yet to confirm her future plans in pro tennis following the announcement of her latest pregnancy.

