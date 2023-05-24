In a recent Q&A session with fans, Roger Federer revealed that he has no intention to join the commentary box at Wimbledon 2023.

In September 2022, Federer announced his decision to retire from professional tennis after an incredible career spanning over two decades. His last professional tennis match came at the Laver Cup last year, playing doubles alongside Rafael Nadal against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Over the course of his career, the former World No. 1 won a record eight Wimbledon titles, beating the previous record of seven titles won by Pete Sampras and William Renshaw. Novak Djokovic will have a chance to match Federer's record during his title defense at Wimbledon 2023.

On Tuesday, May 23, the Swiss great took to social media and invited his fans to send in questions for him. One fan inquired about the possibility of the 20-time Grand Slam champion taking on any commentary roles, particularly asking if he would be joining the BBC team for Wimbledon 2023.

In response, the 41-year-old revealed that he had no plans to commentate in 2023.

"No plans to commentate this year!," he replied.

The official social media handle for Wimbledon also dropped in their question for the Swiss, asking which of his eight Wimbledon titles was his favorite.

Federer, however, declined to choose between his titles, declaring all of them to be his favorite.

"All of them," he tweeted.

Roger Federer confirms his appearance at Laver Cup 2023

The former World No. 1 at Laver Cup 2022

When asked which ATP player he would peg to win their maiden Grand Slam next, Roger Federer declined to name a specific player. He joked that he would be subjecting whichever player he named to a "ton of pressure and stress."

"Hmmm.. who should i drop a ton of pressure and stress on top of?," he joked.

Roger Federer @rogerfederer @KennyDucey hmmm.. who should i drop a ton of pressure and stress on top of? @KennyDucey hmmm.. who should i drop a ton of pressure and stress on top of?

In response to a fan's question, the 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed the things he misses most about being on tour.

"Feeling great nowadays, thanks! what i miss most: having a spontaenous dinner out on tour with friends after a match or practice. and of course the big stadiums, fans and the thrill of it all," he tweeted.

Roger Federer @rogerfederer @ma__linharess feeling great nowadays, thanks! what i miss most: having a spontaneous dinner out on tour with friends after a match or practice. and of course the big stadiums, fans and the thrill of it all. @ma__linharess feeling great nowadays, thanks! what i miss most: having a spontaneous dinner out on tour with friends after a match or practice. and of course the big stadiums, fans and the thrill of it all.

The 41-year-old also confirmed his appearance at the 2023 Laver Cup, which is set to be held in September.

"Yes! see you in Vancouver," he commented.

Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Felix Auger-Aliassime have all confirmed their place in the line-up for Team World at the 2023 Laver Cup. Meanwhile, Holger Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev have been confirmed as players for Team Europe.

