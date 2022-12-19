Roger Federer congratulated Lionel Messi and Argentina on winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The South American nation won their third World Cup after edging out France in a soccer match for the ages. Lionel Messi scored two goals while Kylian Mbappe scored a hattrick as the scores were 3-3 after regular and extra time.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was the hero in the penalty shootout as they won 4-2 to lift the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Roger Federer took to Instagram to congratulate La Albiceleste on their World Cup triumph. The Swiss shared a picture of Messi kissing the trophy and wrote in his caption that the latter redefined greatness.

"Fairytale stuff Argentina! Time and time again you @leomessi have redefined greatness. It’s a privilege to watch you. Congrats Leo & Argentina. Special and historic," the 41-year-old wrote in his caption.

Lionel Messi himself had a special World Cup as he scored seven goals throughout the tournament. He found the net in each of the four knockout matches. The 35-year-old won the Golden Ball which is given to the best player of the competition, thus becoming the only player to win this award twice.

Lionel Messi's message to Roger Federer on his retirement

Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup

Lionel Messi had a special message for Roger Federer shortly after he announced his retirement from tennis. The Argentine called him a genius who was unique and set an example for other athletes.

"A genius, unique in the history of tennis and an example for any athlete. All the best in your new stage, we will miss seeing you on the court making us enjoy, @rogerfederer," Messi wrote on Instagram.

The Swiss played his final tennis match at the Laver Cup with Rafael Nadal as his partner. The two faced the all-American pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe and lost 4-6, 7-6(2) [11-9].

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was recently honored at the Swiss Sports Awards, receiving an honorary award in recognition for his achievements throughout his tennis career. The 41-year-old took to social media to express his gratitude for the award.

"I couldn’t have been as successful as I have been throughout my career without all the help I have received over the years from my incredible fans, parents, wife and team. Thank you for the honorary Swiss Sports award," he wrote.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes