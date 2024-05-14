Roger Federer documentary: Title, premiere date, streaming & everything else you need to know

Roger Federer's glittering career captivated one and all for over two decades. When he decided to call it quits in 2022, his retirement was a memorable affair as well. Fans will now get a more intimate look into the Swiss maestro's final days as a professional tennis player.

Prime Video has announced a new documentary capturing all the drama in the lead-up to Federer's retirement. 'Federer: Twelve Finals Days' will give fans additional insight on how it all went down at the 2022 Laver Cup, which was the former World No.1's farewell tournament.

Directed by Academy Award winner Asif Kapadia, it's set to premiere on June 20 on Prime Video globally. The documentary features quips from Federer's arch-rivals, including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, among others, along with family and friends.

A trailer for the documentary was also shared on Prime Video's social media accounts. The clip begins with Federer's retirement announcement, which then leads to quick shots of him over the years, followed by his wife Mirka, Djokovic, and others sharing their thoughts.

It wasn't meant to be a feature length documentary at first, and was only intended to be a home video for Federer to reminisce. However, his change of heart regarding the matter would be appreciated by fans who would be eager to witness some previously unseen footage.

Roger Federer's farewell at the 2022 Laver Cup was an emotional experience

Roger Federer (left) and Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup

Roger Federer was injured during his quarterfinal loss to Hubert Hurkacz at 2021 Wimbledon. He underwent knee surgery after that and hoped to make a comeback. Unfortunately, it wasn't to be, and he announced his retirement a year later, with the 2022 Laver Cup being his final tournament.

Federer teamed up with the likes of Nadal and Djokovic to represent Team Europe. He even played doubles with the Spaniard, but the pair squandered a match point in a loss to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, who spoiled a fairytale ending.

Federer and Nadal were both in tears after the match, along with everyone else in the arena, as there wasn't a single dry eye. The Swiss' speech reflecting on his journey, triumphs and lows, made things more emotional.

While all of that was already witnessed by fans, 'Federer: Twelve Final Days' will give fans access to previously unseen footage from the Swiss legend's farewell. This documentary is a must-see affair for all tennis fans, so they will be counting down the days until June 20 to watch it on Prime Video.

