Roger Federer earns high praise from ex-American pros for terrific 'white-collar job' with On ft. Ben Shelton, Iga Swiatek

Roger Federer was praised by former American tennis players John Isner, Sam Querrey, Jack Sock, and Stevie Johnson as they jokingly talked about him being 'the head of scouting' for the brand On. He has been backing the sportswear company since 2019 as an investor and is a very prominent face for the brand.

On running also got on board current tennis stars Ben Shelton and Iga Swiatek along with the Brazilian talent Joao Fonseca. The Americans lightheartedly spoke about Federer's role in the On team and how he might have his valuable input on the players it sponsors.

On the latest episode of The Nothing Major Podcast, they spoke about how the brand had a spot on scouting and had gotten big names on its team.

Isner: Shout out to On Running—they're pretty good about the players they sign.

Johnson: They haven’t missed.

Querrey: I don’t know one player they have that isn’t good.

Isner: They have like the trendy Italian guy, [Flavio] Cobolli, and now they have [Joao] Fonseca.

Querrey: Ben Shelton and [Iga] Swiatek…

They also quipped about how Roger Federer might be the mind behind the impeccable scouting.

Johnson: Doesn’t matter, they have Roger

Querrey: Do you think like Roger’s official title is something like Head of Scouting or something? Head of Talent Evaluation?

Isner: Yeah, he was at Les Petits As in France scouting.

Querrey: Roger’s like the regional manager of On Talent scouting. [Laughter] (14:31 onwards)

The tennis legend's association with the brand has led it to many highs, including its financial standing last year.

Roger Federer backed On Running posted record sales last year

Roger Federer in style at an event- Source: Getty

Roger Federer joined as a shareholder with a 3% stake in the sportswear brand On Running in 2019 which has seen great hikes in sales since joining hands with the tennis legend. It released financial reports last year which showed a 15% leap in its stock price since their IPO release.

The company also made record sales of CHF500 million (US$556 million) in one quarter, which was its highest ever. On's net sales reached a total of CHF508.2 million with a 20.9% year-by-year growth rate.

Federer also collaborated with On on a classic pair of sneakers, named 'The Roger Clubhouse Pro' and was released last year. The tennis legend took to his Instagram to post a glimpse of the shoe.

The tennis legend also has other premier collaborations under his name with another prominent one being with the luxury Swiss watch brand Rolex. The brand has been with the player since 2001.

