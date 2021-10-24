Roger Federer explains how he helped design his tram in Basel, reveals that there have been occasions when he has traveled without a ticket

Roger Federer recently inaugurated a tram named after him in his birthplace of Basel. The tram, called the 'Federer Express' or 'FedExpress' for short, has turned quite a few heads with its sleek structure and eye-catching colors.

Now, in an interview with Basel Live, Federer has confirmed that he was even involved in the designing of the tram. When asked to elaborate on the process, the 20-time Major champion admitted that it was a "bit strange" to design a public transport vehicle with himself as the main theme.

"Well, it was a long process," Roger Federer said. "And I have to say, it feels a bit strange to present yourself on a tram. It was therefore important for me that it is a tram for the city, not for me."

According to Federer, it was important that the tram provided an enjoyable ride to the general commuters. As such, the Swiss ensured that the tram displayed various highlights from his career and information about his childhood.

"People should enjoy watching the tram," Federer added. "The tram is therefore provided with highlights of my career and moments of success. In addition, there are also various further information about my career or childhood inside the tram to read."

Roger Federer added that it was a "very special moment" for him when he got honored with his own tram in Basel.

"It's a very special moment for me," the Swiss said. "I greatly appreciate this appreciation that I am shown here in Basel. It's a great honor."

On a lighter note, the 40-year-old was asked if, in his youth, he had ever availed the services of a tram without paying for the ticket. Federer admitted that there were instances when he traveled black (without buying a ticket) over short distances, but stressed the importance of practicing "fairness and correct behavior".

"I have the feeling that I have very rarely driven black. I was never caught doing so," Federer said. "But I had the GA (Switzerland travelcard) for many years and therefore rarely had to buy a ticket. Basically, I'm not a fan of it, not even in tennis. Fairness and correct behavior are extremely important to me in life. But of course, it certainly happened to me that I got on for a short distance without a ticket."

Roger Federer says he used to listen to "something relaxing" when on the trams

Roger Federer traveled quite a bit on trams during his early years in Basel. When asked about what sort of music he would listen to during his journeys, the Swiss revealed that his Walkman would most often be playing relaxing music.

"I would hear something relaxing - like I used to be with Walkman or Discman," Federer said.

The 40-year-old also recalled that he would often be seated facing the direction opposite to that in which the tram was running. He further revealed that he preferred to sit right towards the rear end of the vehicle.

"I still remember well that I liked to look over the shoulder of the tram driver to know what was ahead of me," Roger Federer added. "And if I didn't read in the front, I like to sit at the very back of the tram."

