Roger Federer is following Futures to Challengers to Olympics to everything, he messaged us yesterday: Belinda Bencic

Belinda Bencic recently revealed that compatriot Roger Federer messaged her and Viktorija Golubic after their doubles first-round win over second seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara on Sunday. She also claimed that Federer is keenly following all the tennis events that are going on right now.

Roger Federer was expected to partner Belinda Bencic in mixed doubles at the Tokyo Olympics, but a knee setback at Wimbledon forced him to withdraw from the event altogether. Bencic was naturally disappointed with the news, but she was comforted by the fact that the 20-time Major champion personally broke the news to her before informing everyone else.

Speaking to the media after her second-round win in singles over Misaki Doi on Monday, Belinda Bencic was asked if Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka were keeping tabs on the performance of the Swiss tennis contingent in Tokyo. The World No. 12 answered in the affirmative, and pointed out how Federer in particular holds great interest in any kind of competitive tennis.

"For sure, they’re both following everything. Especially Roger," Bencic said. "I know he’s following from Futures to Challengers to Olympics to everything… He definitely knows what’s going on and how we play. He messaged us after the doubles yesterday, so I'm sure he's watching."

Belinda Bencic went on to claim that she doesn't feel the weight of expectations at the Olympics despite Switzerland boasting a rich tennis heritage. She did, however, acknowledge that people back home would be expecting her to deliver the goods given how have been accustomed to glory for a very long time.

"I definitely don’t feel it," Bencic said. "I think in a country like we have with Switzerland, I think the people are expecting very much. They are very, how do you say in nice words… spoiled to have good results."

The former World No. 4 further expressed her gratitude for being part of Switzerland's golden generation of tennis stars. According to Bencic, representing her nation at the Games is a "privilege".

"I'm just really grateful that I can be one of them," Bencic said. "I never imagined that I could be in this era of Swiss tennis. I'm very happy I can actually be here. I’m not taking it as a pressure, but as a privilege."

Switzerland's rich tennis record at the Olympics, with Roger Federer leading the way

Stan Wawrinka and Roger Federer celebrate after winning gold in Beijing

Switzerland won their first tennis medal at the Olympics in 1992, when Marc Rosset won gold in singles. Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka then combined to great effect at Beijing in 2008, to give their nation another gold medal.

Federer got his second medal, this time a silver, at the 2012 London Olympics. Subsequently, Martina Hingis and Timea Bacsinszky teamed up at the 2016 Rio Games to grab another silver for their country.

Switzerland are yet to win a medal in the women's singles or mixed doubles disciplines, but Belinda Bencic could have something to say about the former category this time. She faces reigning Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova in the third round, and would be hoping to continue her good form.

