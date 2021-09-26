Roger Federer gives update on his comeback, says he's "got to first walk again properly" and that he'll "see how things are next year"

Roger Federer recently shed some light on his recovery process, explaining how he needs "a few more months" to return to the tour. Federer stressed that he doesn't want to rush his return, but more importantly, that he believes the "worst" is behind him.

The 40-year-old recently underwent a third surgery on his knee, after aggravating his pre-existing condition at Wimbledon. He underwent a couple of procedures on the knee last year too, which kept him out of the sport for several months.

Roger Federer is currently attending the Laver Cup in Boston, where he has received an enormous amount of fanfare. While being interviewed by Jim Courier on Day 2 of the tournament, the Swiss was asked to provide an update on his comeback plans and physical condition.

In response, Federer admitted that he found the decision to undergo a third surgery on his knee a "tough process". The 20-time Major champion further revealed he was "really unhappy" with his showing at Wimbledon, as he feels he was nowhere near his best despite having made the quarterfinals.

"Yeah, I mean it was a tough process to take that decision just because I've had already a couple of knee surgeries last year," Roger Federer said. "And I was really unhappy with how things went at Wimbledon; I was just nowhere near where I wanted to be to play at the top top level."

Federer acknowledged that there wasn't much he could have done to alter his fortunes, but stressed the importance of taking it one step at a time going forward. If all goes well, the Swiss expects to be able to play again "at some point next year".

"I just got to take it step by step," Federer said. "I got to first walk again properly, run properly, then do the side steps and all the agility work and then eventually going to be back on the tennis court. But it's going to take me a few more months, and then we'll see how things are at some point next year."

Roger Federer believes he must tread carefully over the next few months in order to preserve his career as well as his post-tennis future. But the World No. 9 insisted that he is in a "good place", as he thinks he has seen the worst of his injury issues.

"I gotta take my time, I don't want to rush into anything at this point," Federer said. "This is also for my life you know, I want to make sure I can do everything I want to do later on. There's no rush with anything. So I'm actually in a really good place. I think the worst is behind me."

"Everybody is so upbeat that I'm here" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer's appearance in Boston came as a surprise to many, given that he was expected to remain at home and continue his rehabilitation process. During his conversation with Courier, Federer explained why he kept his visit a secret, revealing that his physical condition had added an air of uncertainty.

The 40-year-old further claimed he felt players and teams would be even more "pumped" if he made a surprise appearance.

"Not too long ago I wasn't sure if I was gonna make it," Federer said. "And then we thought we keep it real nice and quiet that I'm coming. Because then, I don't know, everybody will be more even more pumped up that I made the trip. I just didn't think I was gonna make it with the crutches and all that."

Roger Federer poses with the Laver Cup trophy

The Swiss legend further commented on how happy everyone is to see him in Boston. Federer asserted that people are not giving much attention to his crutches lest they dampen the mood.

"But the reception I received, and everybody is so upbeat that I'm here," Federer said. "And they wish me all the best and they don't even see the crutches. (They only see) that I just want me to be good again and enjoy the weekend enough.

"I saw some incredible tennis some great matches and it's been been wonderful," he added. "I'm really happy I made it."

Roger Federer speaks about the possibility of becoming Laver Cup team captain in the future

John McEnroe with Roger Federer" height="548" width="800" /> Team World captain John McEnroe with Roger Federer

Jim Courier also asked Roger Federer if he would fancy the role of team captaincy at the Laver Cup once he calls it a day from playing. Federer didn't give a direct response but admitted that the role of captain or vice-captain sounded "very exciting".

"Yeah, I mean, look, of course it's a weekend or a week where you want to come to, then in which role we'll have to see," Roger Federer said. "But I think a captain, that sounds very exciting. Or even a vice captain for that matter."

Federer went on to assert that just being close to the teams and players also gives him plenty of joy. He revealed that he has frequently visited both team camps during the ongoing Laver Cup.

"You know, I (was) just thinking being close to the team has been very nice," Federer added. "Even now this week, I've been going to see both teams, literally after every game, just wishing them well and telling them how well they're playing and just how great it is to have them here."

According to Roger Federer, it would be "great" if he were to assume the responsibility of captain or vice-captain along with another "cool guy". But the 20-time Major champion stressed that he is happy to see John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg continue in their respective roles for the foreseeable future.

Also Read

"If I can be a captain or vice captain with a cool, other guy, that would be great," Federer said. "And we'll see what comes after John and Bjorn, you know, but we love having them as captain so I'm very happy if they stay longer. But so far, so good, you know, and if then I can be used as a captain, we'll see. It's not only my choice."

andyroddick @andyroddick Always great catching up w @rogerfederer ! Enjoyed seeing @LaverCup in person for the first time. Til next time …. Always great catching up w @rogerfederer ! Enjoyed seeing @LaverCup in person for the first time. Til next time …. https://t.co/nJdbZTr53Z

Edited by Musab Abid