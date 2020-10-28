World No. 3 Dominic Thiem selected his top five athletes of all time and named Swiss legend Roger Federer as the greatest ever.

The Austrian tennis star, who is currently competing in the Vienna Open 2020, picked Michael Jordan, Diego Maradona, Rafael Nadal, and Michael Schumacher as the other four names.

Dominic Thiem recently launched his new website, where he spoke extensively about the most prominent sportspersons of all time. When asked to pick the world's greatest athletes, the 2020 US Open champion began his list with Roger Federer.

"Roger Federer! And this is not because I see it through my rose-tinted tennis glasses like that. Roger put the entire sport of tennis on a new level. On and off the court – an icon, a true superstar!" answered Dominic Thiem.

The 2020 Australian Open runner-up then named basketball legend Michael Jordan, mainly for taking commercialization in sports to another level.

Next, Dominic Thiem picked Diego Maradona as the third greatest athlete, labeling him a football genius. Another tennis legend who earned a spot on Dominic Thiem's list was current World No. 2 Rafael Nadal.

"Rafael Nadal! His dominating game on clay and at the French Open says it all – this is surely a record for the tennis-eternity. He has constantly been developing his game. We get along well. I admired him when I was a child. He is a totally easy going guy, always friendly and helpful," Dominic Thiem continued.

It is noteworthy that the two-time Roland Garros runner-up had recently opened up on his friendship with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal off the tennis court. Lastly, Dominic Thiem selected Michael Schumacher to end his list.

The 27-year-old is also an ardent football fan. When asked to choose one player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Thiem preferred the Portuguese superstar, but added that Messi was a magician.

"I consider both as top stars. Ronaldo is slightly ahead, this is just gut feeling. His scoring numbers are out of this world. He scores from every possible position. (Messi is ) Absolutely incredible, a magician! Too bad he plays for Barcelona! The Catalans have the biggest rivalry with my "soccer-love "Chelsea," the defending Vienna Open champion replied.

Dominic Thiem's excellent record against Roger Federer

Although Roger Federer is a 20-time Grand Slam Champion and widely regarded as the best tennis player of all time, the Swiss veteran has a dismal head-to-head record against Dominic Thiem on the ATP Tour.

The two European rivals have played each other seven times, with Thiem having got the better of the Swiss Maestro in five of them. Notably, Thiem has not lost to the former World No.1 since 2018.

Dominic Thiem with Roger Federer

As far as his current Vienna Open campaign is concerned, Dominic Thiem is set to battle the unseeded Cristian Garin in the second round of his home tournament.