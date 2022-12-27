"Roger Federer and Hitler in the same list is crazy" - Tennis fans react to seeing Swiss legend's name on Forbes list of most controversial people

Tennis fans have been left stunned after seeing Roger Federer’s name on a recently resurfaced list of the most controversial people released by Forbes.
The list titled “Wikipedia’s 100 most controversial people”, which was originally released by the business magazine in 2016, features various well-known global figures throughout time.
Making the top 10 are names from religion and politics such as Jesus Christ, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Adolf Hitler. The celebrities included are Michael Jackson, Britney Spears and Beyonce, whereas the sportspeople making the top 10 are The Undertaker, Roger Federer and Kane.
The names, only a few of which are controversial, have left people confused, with many tennis fans wondering how the Swiss athlete managed to make the list.
One fan suggested that the list was "seriously flawed" as it included the tennis legend while excluding former American President Donald Trump, who was campaigning for the American presidency in 2016.
"A list of the world's most controversial people that has Roger Federer at number 8 and Donald Trump nowhere to be seen is a seriously flawed list. I think they put famous names in a hat and pulled them out randomly," the fan said.
Another fan remarked that the 20-time Grand Slam champion was ironically one of the most non-controversial athletes alongside Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi.
"Probably the most non controversial athlete with full wholesome vibes only next to Messi. I think they give the same wholesome vibes," the fan stated.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
"Yet to hear a story about Roger Federer that is unflattering" – Leading tennis journalist about Swiss legend's non-controversial public life
Roger Federer is one of the most beloved public figures, with many calling the athlete "the celebrity that nobody hates."
The 20-time Grand Slam champion's mannerisms have been praised time and again and his peers and young colleagues have proclaimed him to be their "childhood hero."
In tune with all the praise showered upon the tennis legend, leading journalist Brett Haber recently commended the 41-year-old for not having a single unflattering incident to his reputation in two decades of public life.
"I'm not joking around. Every athlete has had bad stories, some good stories. Every person, you get them on their bad day and if you judge them by that, it's probably not that pretty. But, I've yet to hear a story in 20 years of public life about Roger Federer that is unflattering," the journalist noted.
