"Roger Federer and Hitler in the same list is crazy" - Tennis fans react to seeing Swiss legend's name on Forbes list of most controversial people

Tennis fans have been left stunned after seeing Roger Federer’s name on a recently resurfaced list of the most controversial people released by Forbes.

The list titled “Wikipedia’s 100 most controversial people”, which was originally released by the business magazine in 2016, features various well-known global figures throughout time.

Making the top 10 are names from religion and politics such as Jesus Christ, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Adolf Hitler. The celebrities included are Michael Jackson, Britney Spears and Beyonce, whereas the sportspeople making the top 10 are The Undertaker, Roger Federer and Kane.

The names, only a few of which are controversial, have left people confused, with many tennis fans wondering how the Swiss athlete managed to make the list.

One fan suggested that the list was "seriously flawed" as it included the tennis legend while excluding former American President Donald Trump, who was campaigning for the American presidency in 2016.

"A list of the world's most controversial people that has Roger Federer at number 8 and Donald Trump nowhere to be seen is a seriously flawed list. I think they put famous names in a hat and pulled them out randomly," the fan said.

One fan suggested that the list was "seriously flawed" as it included the tennis legend while excluding former American President Donald Trump, who was campaigning for the American presidency in 2016.

"A list of the world's most controversial people that has Roger Federer at number 8 and Donald Trump nowhere to be seen is a seriously flawed list. I think they put famous names in a hat and pulled them out randomly," the fan said.

Another fan remarked that the 20-time Grand Slam champion was ironically one of the most non-controversial athletes alongside Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi.

"Probably the most non controversial athlete with full wholesome vibes only next to Messi. I think they give the same wholesome vibes," the fan stated.

Another fan remarked that the 20-time Grand Slam champion was ironically one of the most non-controversial athletes alongside Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi.

"Probably the most non controversial athlete with full wholesome vibes only next to Messi. I think they give the same wholesome vibes," the fan stated.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Adam Bridges @bladeboltnz @HipHopNumbers2 How tf was Trump not considered one the most controversial in 2016 but ROGER FEDERER WAS @HipHopNumbers2 How tf was Trump not considered one the most controversial in 2016 but ROGER FEDERER WAS

Zach Kingsbury @Fleetwood_Zach_ RapTV @Rap



#1 - George W. Bush

#2 - Michael Jackson

#3 - Jesus

#4 - Barack Obama

#5 - Adolf Hitler

#6 - Britney Spears

#7 - The Undertaker

#8 - Roger Federer

#9 - Kane (Wrestler)

#1 - George W. Bush
#2 - Michael Jackson
#3 - Jesus
#4 - Barack Obama
#5 - Adolf Hitler
#6 - Britney Spears
#7 - The Undertaker
#8 - Roger Federer
#9 - Kane (Wrestler)
#10 - Beyoncé

yanda🤍 @LuyandaRaseapei All Roger Federer did was retire from tennis, where’s Kanye?!? This list is funnyAll Roger Federer did was retire from tennis, where’s Kanye?!? This list is funny 😂All Roger Federer did was retire from tennis, where’s Kanye?!?

ɢᴇᴏʀɢᴇ @_ge0rget RapTV @Rap



#1 - George W. Bush

#2 - Michael Jackson

#3 - Jesus

#4 - Barack Obama

#5 - Adolf Hitler

#6 - Britney Spears

#7 - The Undertaker

#8 - Roger Federer

#9 - Kane (Wrestler)

#10 - Beyoncé Forbes released their ranking of the Most Controversial People in the world#1 - George W. Bush#2 - Michael Jackson#3 - Jesus#4 - Barack Obama#5 - Adolf Hitler#6 - Britney Spears#7 - The Undertaker#8 - Roger Federer#9 - Kane (Wrestler)#10 - Beyoncé Forbes released their ranking of the Most Controversial People in the world 😳‼️#1 - George W. Bush#2 - Michael Jackson#3 - Jesus#4 - Barack Obama#5 - Adolf Hitler#6 - Britney Spears#7 - The Undertaker#8 - Roger Federer#9 - Kane (Wrestler)#10 - Beyoncé Roger Federer and Hitler in the same list is crazy twitter.com/rap/status/160… Roger Federer and Hitler in the same list is crazy twitter.com/rap/status/160…

Dukh, Dard, Peeda 🔴⚪⚫ @jayloke10 RapTV @Rap



#1 - George W. Bush

#2 - Michael Jackson

#3 - Jesus

#4 - Barack Obama

#5 - Adolf Hitler

#6 - Britney Spears

#7 - The Undertaker

#8 - Roger Federer

#9 - Kane (Wrestler)

#10 - Beyoncé Forbes released their ranking of the Most Controversial People in the world#1 - George W. Bush#2 - Michael Jackson#3 - Jesus#4 - Barack Obama#5 - Adolf Hitler#6 - Britney Spears#7 - The Undertaker#8 - Roger Federer#9 - Kane (Wrestler)#10 - Beyoncé Forbes released their ranking of the Most Controversial People in the world 😳‼️#1 - George W. Bush#2 - Michael Jackson#3 - Jesus#4 - Barack Obama#5 - Adolf Hitler#6 - Britney Spears#7 - The Undertaker#8 - Roger Federer#9 - Kane (Wrestler)#10 - Beyoncé How is actual saint Roger Federer on this list and not "Nazis weren't bad" Kanye West? twitter.com/Rap/status/160… How is actual saint Roger Federer on this list and not "Nazis weren't bad" Kanye West? twitter.com/Rap/status/160…

Fazz @Living_as_Fazz @thoughtfulbae Why did they do my man Roger Federer like this? @thoughtfulbae Why did they do my man Roger Federer like this? https://t.co/bakK2d1bbJ

∆rya @arya_1608 @Rap Putting Roger Federer anywhere near that list is the purest and the topmost tier of clownery in history🤡 @Rap Putting Roger Federer anywhere near that list is the purest and the topmost tier of clownery in history🤡

Duncan @duncanbyrne8 RapTV @Rap



#1 - George W. Bush

#2 - Michael Jackson

#3 - Jesus

#4 - Barack Obama

#5 - Adolf Hitler

#6 - Britney Spears

#7 - The Undertaker

#8 - Roger Federer

#9 - Kane (Wrestler)

#10 - Beyoncé Forbes released their ranking of the Most Controversial People in the world#1 - George W. Bush#2 - Michael Jackson#3 - Jesus#4 - Barack Obama#5 - Adolf Hitler#6 - Britney Spears#7 - The Undertaker#8 - Roger Federer#9 - Kane (Wrestler)#10 - Beyoncé Forbes released their ranking of the Most Controversial People in the world 😳‼️#1 - George W. Bush#2 - Michael Jackson#3 - Jesus#4 - Barack Obama#5 - Adolf Hitler#6 - Britney Spears#7 - The Undertaker#8 - Roger Federer#9 - Kane (Wrestler)#10 - Beyoncé I never in my wildest dreams thought I’d live in a world where Roger Federer, George W Bush and HITLER were on the same list. twitter.com/rap/status/160… I never in my wildest dreams thought I’d live in a world where Roger Federer, George W Bush and HITLER were on the same list. twitter.com/rap/status/160…

"Yet to hear a story about Roger Federer that is unflattering" – Leading tennis journalist about Swiss legend's non-controversial public life

The former World No. 1 is loved and admired by peers and fans alike

Roger Federer is one of the most beloved public figures, with many calling the athlete "the celebrity that nobody hates."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion's mannerisms have been praised time and again and his peers and young colleagues have proclaimed him to be their "childhood hero."

In tune with all the praise showered upon the tennis legend, leading journalist Brett Haber recently commended the 41-year-old for not having a single unflattering incident to his reputation in two decades of public life.

"I'm not joking around. Every athlete has had bad stories, some good stories. Every person, you get them on their bad day and if you judge them by that, it's probably not that pretty. But, I've yet to hear a story in 20 years of public life about Roger Federer that is unflattering," the journalist noted.

