Roger Federer recently stated that he loved playing tennis with his children.

The 41-year-old was in Germany to grace the court at the 2023 Halle Open to commemorate the tournament's 30th anniversary. In recognition of his impressive record of 10 title-winning runs in Germany, he was presented with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a small memento.

In a recent interview with the Swiss German-language national daily newspaper, Tages-Anzeiger, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was asked if he still played tennis after retiring last year. He responded that he used to play only with his children (Charlene Riva, Myla Rose, Leo, and Lenny), as he loved spending time with them on the court.

"Only with the children. I've never booked a court with friends and said, 'Come on, let's go train now.' But I'm often on the court with the children. I love playing with them," he said.

"I check the [tennis] scores 3 times a day, I'm really into it" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer has recently confessed to checking tennis scores multiple times a day, even after his retirement last year.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony which honored him at the Halle Open, Federer provided insight into his life after retiring from tennis. He disclosed that he still used to check tennis scores frequently in a day, despite no longer being an active player.

The Swiss legend also acknowledged that on certain days, his busy schedule of traveling and spending time with his children left him with little time to keep up with the latest scores.

"I'm very surprised at how often and how frequently I check the scores, three times a day maybe, then, of course, all of a sudden, there's days where I check out for like a week. I'm with the kids, and then I'm traveling, and I'm gone, and, you know, you forget about everything around yourself," he said.

The former World No. 1 added that, despite living a busy life, he keeps an eye on the highlight reels to get an idea of the matches.

"But for the most part actually, I'm really into it. I think there's some great matches going on. I try to check some highlights reels more than watching games per se because my life is also a little bit busy, but I'm really entirely happy," the Swiss said.

The 41-year-old retired in September last year, playing his final match at the Laver Cup.

