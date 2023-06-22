Roger Federer recently opened up about how his body was holding up in retirement and the possibility of him taking part in exhibition events in the future.

On June 21, the Halle Open commemorated its 30th anniversary with Federer as the guest of honor. The occasion was celebrated as "Roger Federer Day" and the 10-time Halle Open champion was honored with an award during the ceremony on the center court.

The former World No. 1 retired from professional tennis at the Laver Cup in September 2022. His retirement was necessitated by a long battle with his knee injury.

While at the Halle Open, the 41-year-old disclosed that the current condition of his knee disallowed him from taking part in any exhibition events. However, he also stated that he was focused on rehabilitation and getting his body back in shape by maintaining a dedicated fitness regime.

"If the body was in top shape, I would probably play a few exhibitions. I still go to the gym four or five times a week and try to get my body back into shape with my knee. That's why I don't feel like I'm missing out on anything," he said.

When asked whether he had any plans to join the commentary box at upcoming tournaments, the 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed he had initially considered the idea of providing commentary for the generation of players he had competed against.

However, upon reflection, he realized that the idea of transitioning into a commentator so soon after retirement didn't feel like it was the right choice.

"First, I thought it would be cool to comment on matches of the generation of players I played against. I know them best. But becoming a commentator in the year after my retirement didn't feel right. Maybe I will commentate one day, maybe never," he said.

"Even if Novak Djokovic has done an amazing job, I always see Roger Federer as the greatest ever on grass" - Lorenzo Musetti

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2022

Following his win over Ben Shelton at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships, Lorenzo Musetti shared his thoughts on the greatest grasscourt player of all time.

While the Italian acknowledged Novak Djokovic's prowess on the grass in recent years and deemed him the favorite for the 2023 Wimbledon, he labeled Roger Federer as the greatest grasscourt player of all time.

"I always see Roger as the greatest ever on grass. Even if Djokovic, the last couple of years, he has done an amazing job and I think for sure he is the favorite now, especially at Wimbledon, but my heart is with Roger," the Italian said.

With Wimbledon just around the corner, Djokovic will have the opportunity to match Federer's record of eight titles at SW19.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes