  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Roger Federer
  • "Roger Federer is incredible on & off the court" - Bill Gates expresses excitement for Swiss' documentary, fondly recalls playing with him for charity

"Roger Federer is incredible on & off the court" - Bill Gates expresses excitement for Swiss' documentary, fondly recalls playing with him for charity

By S Shahi
Modified Jun 22, 2024 03:31 GMT
Roger Federer (L) and Bill Gates (R) (Source: Getty Images)
Roger Federer (L) and Bill Gates (R) (Source: Getty Images)

American businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates recently expressed his excitement for Roger Federer’s newly released documentary, 'Federer: Twelve Final Days', and reminisced about partnering with him for charity matches in the past.

The Swiss is the subject of focus in a documentary that captures the final 12 days of his remarkable career. Released on Amazon Prime Video on June 20, the documentary offers an unprecedented look into the Swiss' personal and professional life as he prepared for his last goodbye at the 2022 Laver Cup in London.

Gates expressed enthusiasm about the newly released documentary on Instagram. He posted an old picture from their first charity match and said he still thinks about that day.

also-read-trending Trending
"I still think about the day I got to play with a legend. Congratulations on Federer: Twelve Final Days, @rogerfederer. I can’t wait to see it," Gates wrote.

The American billionaire also shared the same picture on his Instagram story and added:

"@rogerfederer is incredible on and off the court."

The Microsoft co-founder also shared the trailer for the documentary in the story and wrote:

"Can’t wait to watch the Federer doc."
Bill Gates on Instagram (instagram.com/thisisbillgates/)
Bill Gates on Instagram (instagram.com/thisisbillgates/)

The former World No. 1 reshared Gates’ story on his Instagram and expressed hope for another partnership in the future.

"Let’s get back on the court soon partner," he wrote.
The Swiss on Instagram (instagram.com/rogerfederer/)
The Swiss on Instagram (instagram.com/rogerfederer/)

The two have a history of playing together for a good cause. They partnered for doubles three times for the Match in Africa charity event series to raise funds for the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports education and sports programs for children in Africa.

The first match was in 2017, where they faced John Isner and Mike McCready in Seattle. The second match was in 2018, where they played against Jack Sock and Savannah Guthrie in San Jose. The third and final match was in 2020, where they took on Rafael Nadal and Trevor Noah in Cape Town, in front of a record-breaking crowd of 50,000+ spectators.

Bill Gates believes Roger Federer’s approach to success stems from embracing different domains

The Swiss at the special screening of his documentary
The Swiss at the special screening of his documentary

Bill Gates believes the world would benefit from more individuals like Roger Federer.

The Microsoft co-founder supported a theory from David Epstein's book, "Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World," highlighting the Swiss' diverse sports background and his parents' easygoing attitude as key factors in his success.

"Here’s the surprising part about Roger’s greatness: As a young kid, he didn’t focus on tennis and didn’t get fancy coaching or strength training," Gates wrote.
"He played a wide range of different sports, including skateboarding, swimming, ping pong, soccer, and badminton. He didn’t start playing competitive tennis until he was a teenager. Even then, his parents discouraged him from taking it too seriously, delaying specialization and accumulating a breadth of different experiences. I learned this from reading a good, myth-debunking book called Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World," Gates added.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी