"Roger Federer is incredible on & off the court" - Bill Gates expresses excitement for Swiss' documentary, fondly recalls playing with him for charity

American businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates recently expressed his excitement for Roger Federer’s newly released documentary, 'Federer: Twelve Final Days', and reminisced about partnering with him for charity matches in the past.

The Swiss is the subject of focus in a documentary that captures the final 12 days of his remarkable career. Released on Amazon Prime Video on June 20, the documentary offers an unprecedented look into the Swiss' personal and professional life as he prepared for his last goodbye at the 2022 Laver Cup in London.

Gates expressed enthusiasm about the newly released documentary on Instagram. He posted an old picture from their first charity match and said he still thinks about that day.

Trending

"I still think about the day I got to play with a legend. Congratulations on Federer: Twelve Final Days, @rogerfederer. I can’t wait to see it," Gates wrote.

The American billionaire also shared the same picture on his Instagram story and added:

"@rogerfederer is incredible on and off the court."

The Microsoft co-founder also shared the trailer for the documentary in the story and wrote:

"Can’t wait to watch the Federer doc."

Bill Gates on Instagram (instagram.com/thisisbillgates/)

The former World No. 1 reshared Gates’ story on his Instagram and expressed hope for another partnership in the future.

"Let’s get back on the court soon partner," he wrote.

The Swiss on Instagram (instagram.com/rogerfederer/)

The two have a history of playing together for a good cause. They partnered for doubles three times for the Match in Africa charity event series to raise funds for the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports education and sports programs for children in Africa.

The first match was in 2017, where they faced John Isner and Mike McCready in Seattle. The second match was in 2018, where they played against Jack Sock and Savannah Guthrie in San Jose. The third and final match was in 2020, where they took on Rafael Nadal and Trevor Noah in Cape Town, in front of a record-breaking crowd of 50,000+ spectators.

Bill Gates believes Roger Federer’s approach to success stems from embracing different domains

The Swiss at the special screening of his documentary

Bill Gates believes the world would benefit from more individuals like Roger Federer.

The Microsoft co-founder supported a theory from David Epstein's book, "Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World," highlighting the Swiss' diverse sports background and his parents' easygoing attitude as key factors in his success.

"Here’s the surprising part about Roger’s greatness: As a young kid, he didn’t focus on tennis and didn’t get fancy coaching or strength training," Gates wrote.

"He played a wide range of different sports, including skateboarding, swimming, ping pong, soccer, and badminton. He didn’t start playing competitive tennis until he was a teenager. Even then, his parents discouraged him from taking it too seriously, delaying specialization and accumulating a breadth of different experiences. I learned this from reading a good, myth-debunking book called Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World," Gates added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback