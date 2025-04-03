Roger Federer launches new eyewear collection 'Mr. Federer 2'

Tennis legend Roger Federer launched a new collection of stylish eyewear, as the Swiss provided a sneak peek of the launch with a picture of the 'Mr. Federer 2' sunglasses on Thursday. Over the course of his career and after, he has been distinguished by his dapper style and sleek look. The new eyewear collection also embodies Federer's sense of style and is likely to become a fan favorite soon.

Ad

Known for his sharp looks adorned by monochrome blazers and Rolex watches, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has long been a style icon for many. As a reason for which he has ventured into collaborating with many apparel brands like On, Uniqlo and Wilson to launch ranges of clothing for people who want to dress up like the legend.

Recently, the 43-year-old extended his collaboration with famed eyewear brand Oliver Peoples under EssilorLuxottica, in launching a series of unique sunglasses that come in different colours and shapes. The range of this collection starts from $390, going up to $552, and is available on the brand's official website.

Ad

Trending

The former World No.1 shared an Instagram story to post a glimpse of one of the signature pairs named 'Mr. Federer 2', with a link redirecting the viewers to the website for purchasing.

Screenshot of Roger Federer's Instagram story via Instagram@rogerfederer

The brand also posted a video of him donning the various pairs to announce the launch of the new collection.

Ad

Ad

Roger Federer expressed his delight at being associated with the brand in the press release for the collaboration.

Roger Federer shares the emotional reason behind his collaboration with eyewear brand Essilor

Roger Federer donning sunglasses at the Laver Cup 2024 - Source: Getty

Roger Federer shared an emotional reason after launching his new series of sleek sunglasses created in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica's brand Oliver Peoples. The new collection dropped on April 3, 2025, as the tennis star modeled in a unique style with the pairs.

Ad

In the press release of the launch, the Swiss said that he had owned a pair of glasses from the same brand 20-odd years ago and was extremely elated to be able to collaborate with them and hopes to continue for years to come. He said:

“I bought my first pair of sunglasses from the brand over twenty years ago, and it’s been such a full-circle moment to now work together. Designing this collection has been an inspiring journey, and seeing the way it has resonated with people around the world has been truly rewarding. I am excited to keep pushing the boundaries of style, innovation and performance in the seasons ahead.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins