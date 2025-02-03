Roger Federer gives stylish outfit recommendations for father Robert and twin sons Lenny & Leo

Tennis superstar Roger Federer has taken to social media to talk up his Uniqlo Ambassadorship. The now retired 20-time Major winner made the momentous decision to move to Uniqlo in 2018, after 24 years with sport's most famous marketer, Nike. Now he's recommending Uniqlo's sporty gear to his 80-year-old father Robert and his ten-year-old twin sons, Lenny and Leo.

Federer is a marketing powerhouse on his own, so the tie-up with Uniqlo is a mutually beneficial arrangement - Forbes estimates that even last year when the Swiss ace didn’t play a single ATP Tour event, he pulled in pre-tax gross earnings of $90.7 million. Federer's off-court persona is as attractive as the tennis he produced on-court, and he remains in huge demand.

Pictured in several relaxed poses, Federer is featured on the Uniqlo and Uniqlo Ambassadors Instagram account, answering questions about his style. He was asked:

"To whom would you recommend this shirt?"

To which he smilingly replied:

"I would recommend it to my boys, you know, becuase they do play golf, tennis and they go to school, and they want to have something that is also very comfortable. I would recommend it to my Dad, you know, he's 80 years old - he could wear a jacket like this, no problem, the t-shirt I think he could do as well - the combo, I'm not sure, but he's a cool guy."

Federer's interview also revealed much about his current lifestyle, now that he's left professional tennis behind. He's an extraordinarily wealthy man - the move to the Uniqlo Japanese clothing retail chain seven years ago alone netted him a 10-year, $300 million contract - and he has a host of future options. Federer insists, however, that his life is simple:

"Roger Federer, former professional tennis player. Roger Federer, husband and father. I'm definitely a person who likes to go out, and try different foods, different things, different places. At the moment I think I'm really big into golf, so I'm really active lately. I also do some pilates."

At 43, Roger Federer remains a hugely marketable sporting icon

2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 12 - Source: Getty

It's Roger Federer's wholesome attitude to life that makes him such an attractive prospect for sponsors and marketing opportunities. He was a gentleman player too, which was the source of his popularity over 24 years on the circuit. Former Nike tennis director Mike Nakajima summed up Federer's tennis legacy in his book "The Roger Federer Effect":

“He’s such a savvy guy; if you’re a company, who wouldn’t want somebody like Roger working with you? I think he’ll branch out into other things. And his name will live on forever as one of the best athletes of all time."

Uniqlo ended their Instagram post with the words "LIFE'S BETTER WHEN YOU MOVE". Few have moved the needle further than Roger Federer, not only in the world of tennis but in sports in general. Doubtless, his clothing recommendation to his father and sons will move plenty of products from Uniqlo's shelves.

