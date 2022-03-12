Roger Federer is very level-headed and understands what he is doing, that's where AFC Bournemouth need to get to: Scott Parker

AFC Bournemouth manager Scott Parker believes Roger Federer is a master at controlling his emotions while playing, which is why he wants his side to learn a trick or two from the Swiss.

Bournemouth recently drew against bottom-placed Peterborough in the EFL Championship, dropping two crucial points. Speaking to DorsetLive after the result, the former Chelsea midfielder was asked if he had any techniques to help his players regroup when things head downwards.

Parker began by highlighting the importance of the emotional state of players, explaining how athletes need to find a middle ground between getting carried away and trying too hard.

"The emotional state of players and the emotional state of professional players in any sport is the key," Scott Parker. "And what I mean is not getting emotionally involved in a game, not running off course or doing things differently. Or even trying too hard, however that may be."

The 41-year-old then cited the example of Roger Federer, mentioning how the Swiss always keeps a cool head even in the face of adversity. Parker expressed his desire to see his Bournemouth side imbibe this quality from Federer.

"You look at the best in the world. Roger Federer - you wouldn't know whether he was two sets down or two sets up," Scott Parker said. "He is very level-headed. He sticks to process and understands what he is doing. That's where we need to get to. But I understand we are a young team and it is much easier said than done."

Scott Parker [center] with some of his Bournemouth side

Parker revealed that his chain of thoughts originated from his "own experiences" as a young footballer at Chelsea.

"My thinking of that comes from my own experiences. I'm 41 years of age and I was probably exactly the same as them when I was 22 or 23 at Chelsea, or wherever I was. I wasn't as good at staying level as well. We need to be very consistent but it is difficult."

"The end of the summer, early autumn" - Roger Federer on his comeback timeframe

Roger Federer has been missing in action since injuring his knee during last year's grass season. Incidentally, he injured the same knee on which he underwent surgery twice in 2020.

In a recent interview with SRF, the 20-time Major champion gave a timeframe for his comeback, hinting that he will likely miss Wimbledon, which takes place in the summer in July.

The Swiss also asserted that his knee was in better shape and insisted that going under the knife for the third time in two years was the "right thing to do."

"It will certainly be a while," the Swiss said. "The end of the summer, early autumn, [that's] where I'm aiming for a comeback. It's [the knee] fine. Much better. Obviously, I was on crutches for two months, so you have to start from the bottom.

"It [the surgery] was certainly the right thing to do, the knee wasn't right after Wimbledon [last year], so it couldn't go on."

