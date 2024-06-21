"Roger Federer & Mirka, what an inspiring couple" - Paula Badosa and Coco Gauff gush over Swiss' 'Federer: Twelve Final Days' documentary

Paula Badosa and Coco Gauff were full of praise for Roger Federer's documentary, "Federer: Twelve Final Days." It was released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on June 20, 2024.

The documentary focuses around the final 12 days leading upto the last match the Swiss played at the 2022 Laver Cup, where he teamed up with Rafael Nadal to play doubles against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. However, Federer did not have a fairytale ending to his career as he and Nadal lost the match 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9.

The documentary also delves into the emotional journey, leading upto his retirement, the Swiss experienced with his wife Mirka, whom he met in 2000 and married in 2009, and their four children: twin daughters Myla Rose and Charlene, and twin sons Leo and Lenny.

Reacting to the documentary, Paula Badosa took to social media to express that Roger Federer and Mirka are an "inspiring couple."

"Roger & Mirka, what an inspiring couple," Badosa posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, World No.2 Coco Gauff shared that she had tissues ready as she anticipated getting emotional while watching the film.

"Ready to grab my tissues 😢 ," Gauff captioned her Instagram story.

Screen grab of Coco Gauff's Instagram story

Roger Federer: "Mirka has been with me almost every step of the way, helped me a lot during difficult times"

During an exclusive interview with EL PAÍS, Roger Federer opened up about the important role his wife, Mirka, has played in both his personal life and in his playing career.

Federer revealed that he first met Mirka during the 2000 Sydney Games, before he had claimed a single title. He credited her support and guidance for helping him navigate through "difficult times" and keeping him motivated.

The former World No.1 acknowledged that Mirka was instrumental in instilling discipline in him, a quality he lacked before their meeting.

"We met at the Sydney Games, when I hadn't won a title yet, so she has been with me almost every step of the way. She has helped me a lot during difficult times and she has played a very important role in keeping me motivated . She also taught me what discipline is, because she is incredibly disciplined; I was more the player, the artist, if you will, and I needed guidance in that aspect," he said (translated from Spanish).

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also stated that he was glad that his wife was in his documentary as she had made an immense contribution in his playing career.

"Obviously, she also worked very hard in the second part of my career with the children, making everything work as we traveled around the circuit; The logistics were crazy and she has been incredible in this regard. She knows it, and that's why I'm so glad she's in the movie too," he added.

