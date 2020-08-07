During the course of his illustrious career, Roger Federer has gone unbeaten against many of his opponents. And 2004 French Open champion Gaston Gaudio is one of those unfortunate opponents.

Federer faced the Argentine five times and emerged victorious on each of those occasions. But when Gaudio first saw the Swiss play he never imagined he would have so much trouble against him.

In a recently resurfaced interview, Gaudio can be seen discussing one of his matches against Roger Federer in detail. The Argentine also revealed that he had dismissed the Swiss' game as irrelevant back in 1999 - a notion that he would come to regret later.

This guy is terrible: Gaston Gaudio when he first saw Roger Federer play

The interview in question took place in the year 2015, and was conducted by the Uruguay Open where Gaston Gaudio was a guest. Like many others - including Roger Federer’s first ever ATP opponent - Gaudio was left unimpressed by Roger Federer when he watched the Swiss play in the late 90s.

Roger Federer with the year-ending No. 1 ranking in 2005

In fact, such was Gaudio’s disappointment on seeing Federer play that he even talked about it with Rafael Nadal’s current press manager - Benito Perez Barbadillo (who then worked for ATP).

“I saw him in Rome in 98-99, I do not remember when," Gaudio said. "There was a lot of expectation of Federer and many said this guy is going to be good. He was playing the qualifying or first round in Rome and I was with Benito Perez Barbadillo."

“I said the truth: 'This guy is terrible'. I told him this guy is never going to be number one in the world, he has a terrible backhand. Imagine my vision!”

Roger Federer

Roger Federer ultimately did go on to become the World No. 1 - in 2004 - and would go on to keep the position for a total of 310 weeks. Gaudio was left eating his words, as he himself pointed out in the interview.

When Roger Federer had to win a point he always won it: Gaston Gaudio

Roger Federer

In sharp contrast to Gaston Gaudio's prediction, Roger Federer is today widely considered the greatest male tennis player of all time. And his 'terrible' one-handed backhand has become one of his signature shots, which on its day can bamboozle any opponent.

Gaudio himself has been at the receiving end of countless backhand winners from the racquet of Roger Federer. The Swiss stamped his class in each one of his meetings against Gaudio, especially in the famous double bagel rout he inflicted on the Argentine in 2005 (Shanghai).

Roger Federer has one of the best serves on tour

However, the match that Gaudio recounted during the interview was the opening round of the 2003 Toronto Masters. Roger Federer staged a late comeback in that match, ultimately winning it 6-4 3-6 7-5.

The Swiss had found himself 1-4 and 15-40 down - on his own serve - in the decider. But he conjured a miraculous escape on the strength of his serve, to which Gaston Gaudio had no answer.

“I was winning 4-1 in the third set," Gaudio said. "15-40. Ace, ace, ace, ace. I was close in all our games but still lost every time. I don’t know how he did it but when he had to win a point he always won it”.