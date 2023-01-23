Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic pen heartfelt notes to wheelchair tennis ace Shingo Kunieda on his retirement

Top players including Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer took to social media to pen heartfelt notes congratulating Shingo Kunieda on his decorated career in wheelchair tennis. The Paralympic gold medalist announced his retirement online on Sunday (January 22) after a long and illustrious 21-years in the game.

The 38 year old has won a total of 50 Grand Slam titles across singles, doubles and four Paralympic gold medals and hung up his racquet as the reigning World No. 1.

Far beyond statistics, he is known to have inspired young para-athletes since he began playing at the age of 11 after being diagnosed with a tumor in his spinal cord that left him paralyzed from the waist-down.

The Japanese revealed in the post that he came to the decision after completing his 'Golden Slam', where a player wins all four major titles and the Paralympic gold medal, with his victory at his home Paralympics in Tokyo and then at Wimbledon last year.

"Today on Jan. 22, I made a decision to retire.Thank you, everyone!," Kunieda announced.

Tennis legend Roger Federer took to social media to congratulate Kuneida on his "incredible career" in wheelchair tennis and on a lighter note, welcomed him to the "retirement club."

"What an incredible career. It has been a privilege to watch you play and see you leave such an incredible mark on wheelchair tennis. Welcome to the retirement club," Federer posted.

Novak Djokovic, too, took the opportunity to congratulate him and thanked him for being an inspiration to many.

"Congratulations on an amazing career. Thank you for inspiring so many people," he posted.

