Jim Courier feels that Roger Federer could play more first-strike tennis following his knee surgery

Jim Courier believes that Roger Federer’s ability to move well on the court will have been greatly affected by the latter’s double knee surgery. According to the American, Federer could counteract this shortcoming by playing 'more first-strike tennis' to shorten the points and reduce the impact on his aging body.

Jim Courier is a four-time Grand Slam champion turned tennis commentator and expert. Unlike Federer, Courier wasn't a proponent of the 'first-strike' tennis style.

This style generally sees the user dictate play by serving big and meeting the ensuing returns with lightning speed. The primary aim of 'first-strike' tennis is to finish points early by taking the return on the rise, much like what Roger Federer usually does.

During a recent discussion about Roger Federer, Courier made it clear that he does not doubt the Swiss Legend’s ability with the racquet. However, Federer's two knee surgeries in 2020 have led the American to believe that the 39-year-old may no longer glide across the court as smoothly as he usually does.

Courier reckons that this potential dip in mobility would, in turn, force Roger Federer to go for his big shots with more regularity.

“Roger Federer's wizardry with a racquet will be intact," Courier said. “He will not have lost his racquet skills, but the big X-factor is the movement. He had two knee surgeries, and the return couldn't come as fast as Roger and his team had hoped. Roger has played first-strike tennis for his entire career, and he could even increase if the movement is not there.”

Roger Federer

The 20-time Grand Slam champion may not be the quickest off the block but covers the court very efficiently. Roger Federer’s precise footwork ensures that he does not need to exert himself too much physically.

It remains to be seen what strategy the 39-year-old will adopt when he finally returns to the tour next month.

Irrespective of Federer’s tactical approach, Jim Courier believes that the World No. 5 will find it tough to make it through the Grand Slam tournaments without moving well enough.

"Still, it will be tough for him to endure seven best-of-five encounters without a proper movement, which is what he is here for,” Courier added.

We should be grateful for seeing Roger Federer on the court again: Jim Courier

Jim Courier interviewing Roger Federer at the 2020 Australian Open.

Jim Courier made no effort to hide the fact that he is a Federer fan during the conversation. The American has built up a healthy camaraderie with Federer over the years, having interviewed him numerous times on and off the court.

The American believes that we should be thankful for still being able to watch Roger Federer in action. Courier added that watching the Swiss Maestro in action is a pleasant experience.

“We should be grateful for seeing him on the court again; he is so fun to watch, and we all hope to see him playing as long as possible,” Courier continued.