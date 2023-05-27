Roger Federer has been enjoying his retirement by spending time with his family, but also meeting up with other stars, such as the Jonas Brothers.

Federer has been spotted at various events since his retirement from tennis. He was recently the co-chair at the prestigious Met Gala and also attended the F1 Miami Grand Prix, accompanied by his wife Mirka and all of his children.

The former World No. 1's new lifestyle certainly has its appeal, and it has caught the attention of the WTA No. 3 Jessica Pegula, who reposted Roger Federer's picture with the Jonas Brothers in her story.

"The last few weeks," Federer captioned the Instagram post which Pegula reposted.

Jessica Pegula reacts to the picture of Roger Federer with the Jonas Brothers

This wasn't the Jonas Brothers' first encounter with tennis, as they headlined the 5th Annual Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day on August 28, 2010. They also appeared at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in 2005, 2007, and 2008.

Roger Federer misses 'the big stadiums, fans, and the thrill' after retirement

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One - Roger Federer

In a recent Q&A on social media, Federer revealed how he's dealing with retirement, reminiscing about his days on tour.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion admitted that he misses the fans, the thrill, and his tour companions.

"In a crazy way, I miss everything about it. for years of my life, I didn't even remember what day of the week it was (other than Monday was the start of a tournament and Sunday was the end),” Federer said.

"What I miss most: having a spontaneous dinner out on tour with friends after a match or practice. and of course, the big stadiums, fans, and the thrill of it all," the Swiss added.

Federer retired on September 15, 2022, at 41 years of age, after being unable to recover from multiple knee operations. He played his last match at the 2022 Laver Cup, teaming up with his long-time rival Rafael Nadal in his last official match ever.

That match, though, might not be the last time fans see Federer on the court, as he has recently hinted at the possibility of an exhibition match.

"I'd love to play exhibitions in the future and if so, coming to South America again would be amazing,” the Swiss said.

Federer also expressed being "very excited" about being honored as an Icon Athlete at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes