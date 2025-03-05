Roger Federer post-retirement life: Record growth for Swiss legend-backed On with $3.3 billion projected earnings in 2025

Post his playing career, Roger Federer has continued to create healthy income streams for his future. One of these is his investment in the Swiss company 'On.' The latest financial reports of the athletic shoe and performance sportswear company suggest record growth in 2025.

According to the latest official reports released by On, the Federer-backed brand is soaring to new heights. Its 2024 sales are marking a nearly 30% growth from the previous year to $2.6 billion. The Swiss sportswear company ended the year strong, reporting $679 million in revenue for Q4.

"We close this remarkable year with immense pride in all that we've accomplished. Exceeding CHF 2.3 billion (approximately $2.6 billion) in net sales and reaching a cash position close to CHF 1 billion are not just milestones but testaments to On's continued strong momentum, all made possible through the incredible work of our team," Martin Hoffmann, Co-CEO and CFO of On, said in a statement.

Looking ahead, On is forecasting a massive 27% jump in earnings for 2025, aiming for $3.3 billion in sales. The brand’s growing popularity, majorly due to its tennis acquisitions is helping drive success. On is the kit sponsor of WTA World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, ATP World No. 12 Ben Shelton, and rising ATP star Joao Fonseca, among others.

When Roger Federer opened up about how he turned investor in On

On was founded by three friends, Olivier Bernhard, Caspar Coppetti, and David Allemann. Roger Federer was introduced to the brand when his wife Mirka wore it. The Swiss tennis icon then decided to meet the founders after getting impressed by On's tech.

"It was fun getting to hear a little bit how come, where are you going, what's the plan, who are you, how did you meet, it is all very interesting to hear," Federer told Forbes in 2021.

The Swiss then had more meet-ups with the founders and even involved his friend and agent Tony Godsick. When Mirka got involved, the conversation turned to investing. In 2019, the investment was announced, and On became a much more global brand due to the addition of one of the biggest names in sports.

"I am a big believer in working with close friends," Federer said, "I think it works very well."

Since retiring in 2022, Federer has run several campaigns for the brand. Most recently, On signed Hollywood star Zendaya and she shot several commercials for the Swiss brand including one with Federer.

