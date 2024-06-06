Roger Federer hilariously imagines himself as Zendaya in 'Challengers' as he welcomes Hollywood superstar to the On-family

Roger Federer recently welcomed Zendaya to the 'On' family. The Swiss invested $54 million for a 3% stake in On Running in 2019.

'On Running' sponsors World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, American rising star Ben Shelton, Brazilian teenage sensation Joao Fonseca, and Italian Flavio Cobolli among others.

Zendaya joined hands with the Swiss maestro and featured in a collaboration, Dream Together.

"Together! Move, learn, dream… together! Win, lose, fail, try again, get back up, grow… together! Move, learn, dream… together. Whether we are athletes or not," Zendaya said in the commercial.

Federer has welcomed the 27-year-old Hollywood starlet to the sportswear brand's family. He hilariously compared himself to her character in Challengers, Tashi Duncan, fidgeting with her sunglasses.

"It's @on," he wrote, giving a nod to the sportswear brand.

He took to his Instagram story and wrote:

"Welcome to the On family."

This is not Zendaya's first foray into tennis. She previously starred in a tennis-centric movie Challengers.

She caught the eyeballs of tennis fans all around the world as she was famously seen having a chat with Iga Swiatek after she won the title. She also attended the Monte-Carlo Masters. Zenadya's tennis-themed outfits for promotional activities also impressed the tennis fans.

Roger Federer is involved in the strategic decision-making of On Running

Roger Federer at the 2023 Laver Cup

Roger Federer, in a conversation with Complex, told the extent of his involvement in running the sportswear brand. The former World No. 1 said the top brass involved him in the decision-making regarding which tennis players to sign. However, he does not involve himself in the day-to-day functioning.

"Well, they would obviously ask me for advice or maybe they will always run it by me, like who they should sign in terms of tennis players. I feel like, why wouldn't they? I'm there for them. But other than that, I don't want to be fully engaged in the day to day stuff, because it's made it good for me to have that little bit of distance," he said to Complex.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was up to speed about the future but distanced himself from sensitive information as the company went public in 2021.

"Then when I come in, I come in from a very fresh place. I'm very much up to speed on what's going on, how the future looks like. But then, it's different than before the IPO. When you're a public company, you have to be careful, you don't want to know too much sometimes."

It has been reported by Quartz that Roger Federer's stake reached a valuation of $180 million in 2021, up from $54 million in 2019.

