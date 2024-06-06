WATCH: Zendaya joins Roger Federer-backed On in latest commercial for sportswear brand

Renowned film star Zendaya recently featured in Roger Federer-backed Swiss sportswear giant On's new commercial. Zendaya has cemented her place in the tennis community over the last few months with her flick titled Challengers.

Challengers, a film on former tennis player-turned-coach Tashi Donaldson, her husband Mike Donaldson, and her ex-partner Patrick Zweig's life, hit the theaters worldwide in April this year. It raked in $48,791,583 at the US box office and $41,80,000 internationally to cross the $90-million mark.

Zendaya portrayed Tashi's part on the screen, with Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor playing Art and Zweig, respectively. Zendaya toured various events, including the BNP Paribas Open to promote the film and became a much talked-about figure among tennis fans.

Trending

The 27-year-old actress has now returned to the glamorous world of tennis by appearing in On Running's latest ad campaign, Dream Together. The advertisement calls for a sense of unity among On Running's consumers as, in the voiceover, Zendaya could be heard saying:

"Together! Move, learn, dream… together! Win, lose, fail, try again, get back up, grow… together! Move, learn, dream… together. Whether we are athletes or not."

Watch the commercial below:

Expand Tweet

While On Running doesn't exclusively revolve around tennis, its association with the likes of Roger Federer, Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton makes it a notable entity in the sport.

On signed Swiatek and Shelton in March 2023 and started producing the match kits for the players henceforth whereas Federer has been attached with the company since 2019.

"Roger Federer spent 20 days in the lab with us developing the pro tennis shoe" - On co-founder David Allemann

A photo of Iga Swiatek's shoes. Photo: Getty

On Running, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, was founded in the year 2010 by David Allemann, Olivier Bernhard and Caspar Coppetti. In an earlier interview with Forbes, Allemann narrated the story of Roger Federer getting on board. He said:

"Switzerland is a small country. At some point he called us and said, 'Let me buy you dinner.' And so we had dinner together, he said: 'I'm a big fan of your product, everybody around me is wearing them'."

Allemann continued:

"We said, 'Hey, why don’t you become a co-entrepreneur together with us? We want to have huge chunks of your time–if you allow–because I think we can do great things together.’ Fortunately, he said yes. He invested his own money in On. And he spent 20 days in the lab with us developing the pro tennis shoe."

Federer interestingly graced the court in his final years as a tennis professional wearing kicks produced by On Running. He notably ditched his long-time partner Nike as his sponsor in 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback