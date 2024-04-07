"Zendaya's press looks may be changing my mind" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle does a U-turn on upcoming 'Challengers' movie

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently revealed that she has had a change of opinion regarding Zendaya's upcoming tennis-centric film, Challengers.

Apart from Zendaya, the movie also stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. It is set to release on April 26, 2024.

In June 2023, Riddle revealed during an Instagram Q&A session that "Challengers" looked like the worst-made movie and that she would never watch it.

"Im sorry, Im not even just saying this because Im stingy about tennis stuff but it genuinely looks like the worst movie ever made?? I can't want to never watch it," Riddle wrote.

Source- Morgan Riddle's Instagram handle

Now, Riddle revealed her opinion about this movie might be changing thanks to the outfits Zendaya has been wearing during the film's promotional events. In the picture the 26-year-old shared, the Challengers star is dressed in a green and white chequered dress.

"I know I was apprehensive about this movie but her press looks may be changing my mind. I loveee," Riddle wrote.

Source- Morgan Riddle's Instagram handle

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle praises Break Point, and says she likes how "fly on the wall it was"

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle at the 2022 Laver Cup

Taylor Fritz was a part of the tennis documentary series Break Point and featured in both seasons of the series. In season one, he starred in episode 3 titled, California Dreaming. The episode followed the American as he won the biggest title of his year, the 2022 Indian Wells Open defeating Rafael Nadal in the final.

The last episode of the first season shows Fritz competing at the 2022 ATP Finals and in episode 3 of season 2, the American is seen during his home tournament at Indian Wells.

Morgan Riddle often accompanies her partner Taylor Fritz on tour and was present while Break Point was being filmed.

When asked for her opinion on the documentary series, the influencer said she liked its observant, non-intrusive nature and how the producers did not try to get a controversial statement out of the players.

“I would say how fly on the wall it was. I think with reality TV, which I guess this technically would be, there's always been talk about how they will kind of push you to say certain things or encourage certain things to happen. But that was not the case at all. It was very natural. They kind of were just there with cameras following what our life is actually like,” Riddle said to ATP.

In March 2024, Netflix announced that Break Point would not be renewed for a third season.

Poll : Would you watch Zendaya starrer 'Challengers'? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion