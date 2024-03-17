Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently received a bracelet from tennis legend Chris Evert's collection, 'The Tennis Bracelet-CE. Born 1978. Finally Authentic', in collaboration with New York-based jewelry designer Monica Rich Kosann. This sparked a nostalgic recall of the 1978 US Open incident where Evert lost her bracelet during a match.

The bracelet collection, which was first launched back in 2022, is a tribute to the iconic moment in tennis history when Evert’s diamond bracelet snapped off her wrist during the 1978 US Open. The match was halted to allow Evert to recover her precious jewelry.

Riddle, upon receiving the bracelet from Chris Evert, shared her excitement on Instagram on Saturday, March 16. She posted a picture of her new bracelet with the caption:

"she’s [bracelet] gorg [gorgeous]"

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on Instagram

In another Instagram story, Riddle shared a snapshot of a Vogue article from 2022, which detailed the 1978 US Open incident.

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Riddle recently partnered with Australian designer Charles's jewelry house '8 Other Reasons' to launch a line of 'hypoallergenic, lead-free, and nickel-free' jewelry.

"morgan riddle x @8otherreasons 🪞✨🎞️🩰 i had so much fun working on this collection to curate fun and elegant pieces. crafted from base metal stainless steel, 22 KT plated, hypoallergenic, lead-free, and nickel-free—each piece embodies the perfect blend of style and everyday wearability. hope you guys love 🤍#8ORbabe," Riddle captioned her Instagram post.

The 26-year-old previously partnered with a women-owned jewelry brand Lottie NYC last year, to launch her tennis-inspired jewelry pieces ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

"Introducing the ‘morgan x Lottie tennis collection’ . So happy to have created these with a small, female-owned, slow fashion business I've absolutely adored and supported for years. We wanted to make pieces that were dainty, high quality, and perfect for everyday wear. The ‘tennis necklace’ and ‘tennis bracelet’ are available now — hope you guys love." Riddle wrote.

Taylor Fritz lost to Holger Rune in the 2024 Indian Wells Masters R16

Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Taylor Fritz started the tournament strongly after receiving a bye in the first round, winning his second and third-round matches without dropping a set.

In the second round, Fritz defeated Alejandro Tabilo, scoring 7-6(2), 6-2. The American continued his winning streak in the third round, where he faced 19th-seeded Sebastian Baez and won with a score of 6-2, 6-2.

In the Round of 16, Fritz faced seventh seed Holger Rune from Denmark. The former started strong, winning the first set 6-2, however, the latter made a comeback in the second set, winning it 7-6(2). Despite Fritz’s best efforts, Rune managed to secure the third set with a score of 6-3.