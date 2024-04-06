In Pictures: Taylor Fritz dazzles in outfit chosen by girlfriend Morgan Riddle as duo enjoy scenic boat ride ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently took a boat ride, with the American dressed in an outfit chosen by Riddle, ahead of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Fritz and Riddle have been together since 2020 when they connected through a dating app. The American influencer often accompanies Fritz to various tournaments. This time around, she traveled with the World No. 13 for his upcoming tournament in Monaco.

While in Monaco, they enjoyed a boat ride together. The couple posed for a picture together, while in another picture the American can be seen clicking Riddle's picture.

Riddle, too, shared some more pictures from their outing. The 26-year-old snapped some videos from the boat along with a selfie.

Riddle also revealed that she styled Fritz's outfit. The World No. 13 was dressed in beige pants, a white t-shirt and a black jacket. He struck a pose as Riddle clicked his picture in front of a scenic hill.

"Styled by me," Riddle wrote in one of her stories.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle reminisces about 2023 clay swing ahead of 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters

Taylor Fritz and girlfriend Morgan Riddle at Wimbledon 2023

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently shared updates about her flight to Monaco. She posted a picture of her passport and ticket and wrote:

"Let clay season commence."

Riddle also expressed her appreciation for the European clay swing as she uploaded a screenshot from the 2023 clay season and wrote:

"Love this time of year."

Riddle often accompanies Fritz to his tournaments that take him all around the world. Riddle recently appeared on an episode of the podcast Sportish and talked about the constant travels that a tennis player and their partners go through.

"I think like, just the most unique part about it [tennis] as compared to other sports is just the travel aspect of it. And if you're dating or married to a football player, you don’t go to all the away games like your life isn't completely uprooted in the same way," Morgan Riddle said.

She said the secret to a strong relationship with a tennis player is to "live in a suitcase."

"If you want to be with a tennis player and you really want to have a strong relationship, you're not home ever, you're living in a suitcase basically. So I think that aspect is different," Riddle continued.