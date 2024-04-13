WATCH: Zendaya joins Challengers stars Mike Faist & Josh O’Connor in attendance during Jannik Sinner - Stefanos Tsitsipas SF at Monte-Carlo

Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor attended the semifinal match between Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Zendaya, Faist, and O'Connor star in the upcoming tennis-centric film 'Challengers'. The film follows Zendaya's character Tashi Donaldson, a former tennis player, who takes on the role of her husband Art Donaldson's (played by Mike Faist) coach after a knee injury derails her career.

The plot thickens as Tashi starts coaching both her husband and her ex-lover and childhood best friend Patrick Zweig (played by Josh O'Connor). A love triangle ensues, causing problems as Patrick and Art square off in a challenger tournament.

Challengers' star cast is leaving no stone unturned in promoting their film and are attending various tennis tournaments around the world. They recently turned up at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters to watch the semifinal match between Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The trio posed for the cameras with Court Rainier III in the backdrop.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Zendaya was also seen at the final of the 2024 Indian Wells Open between Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari. Swiatek and Zendaya were seen interacting after the Pole defeated Sakkari to lift the title.

Stefanos Tsitsipas could face Novak Djokovic in the final at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Jannik Sinner in the semifinal at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters and reached the final for the third time in four years. Tsitsipas is a two-time champion in Monaco, having won the title in 2021 and 2022. He lost in the quarterfinals to Taylor Fritz in 2023.

The Greek has found his form on clay with impressive results in the past week. He was given a walkover by Laslo Djere in the first round. In the second round, the World No. 12 eased past Tomas Etcheverry 6-1, 6-0.

Tsitsipas then defeated Alexander Zverev 7-5, 7-6(3) in the third round. In the quarterfinal, Karen Khachanov could not prove to be much of a challenge as the Greek defeated him 6-4, 6-2. Tsitsipas will take on the winner of Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud in the final.

Novak Djokovic brushed off his early loss at the 2024 Indian Wells Open by displaying commanding performances at the Monte-Carlo Masters. Being awarded a bye in the first round, he began his campaign by defeating Roman Safiullin 6-1, 6-2 in the second round.

The Serb then defeated Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-3 in the third round. In the quarterfinals, he downed Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4 to set up a semifinal clash against Casper Ruud. Djokovic stands on the verge of history as he could attain a triple Career Golden Masters if he wins the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Poll : Can Stefanos Tsitsipas win 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion