Roger Federer postponed his retirement announcement to allow Serena Williams to bask in the spotlight at US Open, his father reveals

Roger Federer was considering announcing his retirement even before the Laver Cup, preferably during the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year. However, the Swiss legend recognized that the weeks leading up to the US Open and the tournament itself should be more about Serena Williams, revealed his father Robert Federer.

Williams announced her decision to retire a few weeks before the US Open, with the New York Grand Slam set to be her final tournament. Federer decided to push back his announcement to allow Williams to have the moment all to herself.

The Swiss legend announced his retirement last week and played his final match on Friday at the Laver Cup. Meanwhile, Williams played what is quite likely her final career match in the third round of the US Open.

Speaking to Tages-Anzeiger, Federer Sr. opened up on the time leading up to his son's retirement announcement.

"The bigger problem was finding the time and place to announce it. It was autumn again, the US Open was over. This wouldn't have been the ideal time for Rogi, especially since it was also about Serena Williams, who resigned there," the 76-year-old said.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion's parents, Robert and Lynette, have been seen in his box during many of the biggest matches of his career. They were present during his emotional farewell at the Laver Cup on Friday and were also moved to tears with their son and the rest of the family.

Speaking about the emotions during the special moment, Robert said that his son could not have had a better farewell ceremony. One of the most touching visuals of the night was Rafael Nadal's reaction to it all soon after his and Federer's doubles match officially ended the latter's career.

"It couldn't have been better and the timing was right too. It was very emotional for everyone, not only for Rogi but also for the players. Nadal in particular was very touched," Robert said.

Novak Djokovic reveals what got him most emotional during Roger Federer's emotional farewell

Team Europe pictured during Roger Federer's farewell at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Novak Djokovic, along with the rest of Team Europe's players, was also deeply touched by the send-off for Roger Federer after his and Nadal's doubles match against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

While the 20-time Major winner's speech was one of the most emotional moments of the night, what got to Djokovic the most was seeing his great rival's children tearing up after greeting their dad.

"I can speak on my own behalf, what got me the most emotional was when his children came up and I saw them tearing up. It was a beautiful moment. It's very nice to see Roger's fans here in London, and of course the family, Mirka, kids, everyone who has been such an instrumental part of his life and career," Djokovic said in his on-court interview.

While the Swiss maestro will not play on the tour going forward, he has hinted at playing at least a few exhibition matches in the future and also making guest appearances at the other Grand Slams next season to bid goodbye. For now, however, he will enjoy life post-retirement with his family.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far