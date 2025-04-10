Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal make special appearance in Carlos Alcaraz's Netflix documentary

Carlos Alcaraz’s upcoming Netflix documentary features special appearances by tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as they talk about what it takes to get to the top of the tennis world. The series is called “Carlos Alcaraz: My Way” and will premiere on April 23.

Ad

The documentary promises an in-depth look into the Spaniard’s career and how he’s navigated his journey to the top. Alcaraz, 21, is already a four-time Grand Slam champion. He won his first Grand Slam at the 2022 US Open, which propelled him to become the youngest-ever male player and the first teenager in the Open Era to top the ATP rankings.

He is also the youngest male player to complete the Channel Slam and was the youngest finalist in men's singles at the Olympics when he reached the summit clash of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. The former World No. 1 is currently ranked third in the world and is in action at the Monte Carlo Masters in France.

Ad

Trending

Netflix recently released a trailer for Carlos Alcaraz’s series in which tennis legends Federer and Nadal are seen talking about the sacrifices one has to make along the journey. Additionally, they highlight how difficult it can be to chase the dream of becoming the world’s best player.

You can watch the trailer here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alcaraz is seen as the next big thing in tennis and is widely considered as Nadal’s successor. His brute power and incredible footwork have often led to comparisons to his countryman and Alcaraz has also frequently referred to Nadal as his idol.

Carlos Alcaraz: "If I had a chance of convincing Rafael Nadal to continue, I would have done it"

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal are among the best tennis players to emerge from Spain. Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz looked up to Rafael Nadal all through his childhood and once candidly said that if he had a chance, he would have done all he could have to prevent the King of Clay from retiring. Alcaraz was part of the Spain team for the Davis Cup finals in Malaga, which was also Nadal’s last tournament.

Ad

"If someone had told me that I had a chance of convincing him to continue, I would have done it and I would have tried because I don't want to see him off the track yet," Alcaraz had said.

Alcaraz has widely been touted as Nadal’s successor and the belief in that statement was reinforced last year when he clinched the French Open title. Alcaraz will hope to live up to the billing as he begins his claycourt season. He next faces Arthur Fils in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi D'Souza Current sports journalist, former tennis player. Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins