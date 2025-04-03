Carlos Alcaraz debuts a new hairstyle ahead of his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign 

Carlos Alcaraz has started preparations for his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign and was recently spotted practicing with a new hairstyle. The Spaniard will be aiming to make a statement in the forthcoming clay-court tournament after suffering a shocking upset at the Miami Open.

Ad

Alcaraz will enter the Masters 1000 event in Monte-Carlo following a shocking second-round defeat to David Goffin, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6 in the Miami Open. A family getaway to Mexico, however, seemingly rejuvenated the Spaniard's energy ahead of the clay swing.

His participation in the 2025 edition of the tournament will mark his second appearance. He last competed at the 2022 Monte Carlo-Masters, where he suffered a second-round exit, falling to the USA'S Sebastian Korda.

Ad

Trending

Alcaraz has begun practicing on the clay courts and was recently seen executing a succession of intense backhands and forehands. Moreover, his new hairstyle, featuring faded sides, also became a highlight.

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alacaraz has had a decent season so far, reaching the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open and the Qatar Open, followed by a semifinal run at the Indian Wells Masters. Notably, he claimed his only title of the season at the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam.

Having won the French Open last year, the World No. 3 will aim to excel in the clay courts tournament leading up to the Paris Major.

"I didn’t make the most of the chances": Carlos Alcaraz on his Miami Open defeat

Carlos Alcaraz at Miami Open - Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz reflected on his shocking exit from the Miami Open in his post-match press conference. The 21-year-old noted that not being able to capitalize on the opportunities against David Goffin was a major reason for his defeat.

Ad

"Simply, the guy played great tennis. I didn’t make the most of the chances he gave me and in the end, tennis is based on taking opportunities. If you don’t make the most of them, you allow your opponent to relax and play with confidence. I think that’s what happened today," he said.

Ad

Alcaraz added that he didn't put his opponent under pressure and allowed him to perform well, which subsequently added to his struggles.

“After the 7-5 [first set], I didn’t have any break points in the match. That gives you an idea of how little pressure I put on his serve. In the end, when you let your opponent play good tennis, and you don’t put them under any pressure, it’s very unlikely you’ll win," added.

Carlos Alcaraz currently holds a decent 15-4 win-loss record this season and will be looking to improve that in Monte Carlo. The Spaniard has made remarkable progress on clay, having won 8 of his 17 ATP titles on the surface.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback