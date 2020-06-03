From left: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have redefined greatness in the modern era, and have taken men's tennis to a level that was previously unimaginable. Their hunger and passion for the game even in their 30s are simply unparalleled, and that has prompted 1987 Wimbledon champion Pat Cash to claim that they are "superhumans."

The Australian made this proclamation during a recent chat with noted sports journalist Steve Flink and Ubitennis editor-in-chief Ubaldo Scanagatta.

Age is just a number for Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic; they haven't slowed down one bit, nor have they lost even a tiny bit of motivation. The Big 3 juggernaut continues to roll on at the Slams, crushing every other opposition; the trio have captured a humongous 56 of the last 67 Majors.

Pat Cash Exclusive: Novak Djokovic Is Better Than Nadal and Federer https://t.co/jiBHQU79Yd pic.twitter.com/0RBLJKpyd3 — Ubitennis (@Ubitennis) June 2, 2020

Showering lavish praise on the revered troika, Pat Cash called them freaks and said it was impossible for anyone to replicate their feats.

"Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are all freaks," Cash said. "They are not normal human beings. Nobody can do what they do. They are superhumans in some form. I really don't know how they do it."

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are 'obsessed' with success: Pat Cash

Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his 12th French Open title

Pat Cash, a two-time Australian Open runner-up, further said that you need a certain obsession with chasing glory to be at the top for such a long time. All three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have a single-minded focus on winning, and that's what makes them so good.

Steely determination and an unquenchable thirst for success can take you to colossal heights - something that even two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray showed to some extent, according to Cash.

"For people to be that successful, it takes a certain mentality," the Aussie said. "You have to be obsessed in some form. Andy Murray is the same. He is obsessed, he is not a normal guy. And that takes obsession."

"To be the best, you have to have some sort of obsession," Cash added. "I think these guys are not just obsessed, they are also superstar athletes. What’s not normal is how these guys are still fighting after 15 years of playing each other. They still want to get these records. That is outrageous."

Novak Djokovic won his eighth Australian Open trophy earlier this year

When Roger Federer overtook Pete Sampras' tally of 14 Slams, it looked unlikely to for anyone to come close to that mark again. But Rafael Nadal soon took everyone by surprise with his barrage of ferocious top-spin forehands, which put him in hot pursuit of the Swiss.

If that was not enough, Novak Djokovic eventually started accelerating too, after working on his fitness and stamina. The Serb is now right on the heels of Nadal and Federer, and looks likely to go past them both.

The exploits of the Big 3 have enriched men's tennis, making for an incredibly fascinating journey, and Cash reinforced that point.

"Rafael Nadal’s got 19. Who would have thought that anybody could catch Roger Federer? It’s crazy. Novak Djokovic is the one more likely to catch them all. I mean it’s just insane tennis."

"Rafael Nadal has created a game we have never seen before. It is sort of like (Guillermo) Vilas but it’s another level of power, spin and endurance. Roger Federer is old school but does it in new school way and Novak Djokovic is somewhere in between. At his best, he is unstoppable. It’s fascinating."

Roger Federer would be my first choice to watch: Cash

Roger Federer has won the Wimbledon Championships eight times

Even though he expressed profound respect for each member of the Big 3, Cash confessed that as a spectator it was Roger Federer who was his favorite. Hailing the Swiss as the greatest shot-maker of all time, the Australian praised the effortless strokes of the 20-time Grand Slam champion and said he would always be his first choice to watch.

Cash also rated Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic highly in this regard, and expressed his admiration for the aesthetic games of three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and World No. 11 Fabio Fognini.

"Who would I pay a ticket to watch? Probably Roger Federer first, Rafael second and Novak Djokovic third or fourth probably after (Stan) Wawrinka. (Fabio) Fognini is my favourite and I love to watch him."