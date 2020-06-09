Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic will come back easily, feels Mouratoglou

Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou feels that Roger Federer & the other veterans will get back into form quickly

Mouratoglou has announced the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in a bid to revamp tennis and appeal to a younger fanbase.

Novak Djokovic (left), Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer (right)

The tennis tour being brought to a standstill might not have excited older players like Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic. However, Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou feels this sudden break could be a blessing in disguise for the legendary veterans.

Mouratoglou said that the suspension of the tours would be particularly beneficial to Roger Federer, who has been trying to recover from the knee surgery he underwent in February.

"People watch sports for the same reason they would watch a movie: They want to feel emotion."@pmouratoglou believes #UTShowdown will offer the platform for the players to express their emotions fully. pic.twitter.com/bkBCwoj6FM — UTS | Ultimate Tennis Showdown (@UTShowdown) June 5, 2020

Speaking to the Tennis Channel, Patrick Mouratoglou discussed his upcoming Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) tournament which features the likes of Stefanos Tsitispas and Matteo Berrettini. Having been the long-time coach of Serena Williams, Mouratoglou also explained why the older players - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and even Serena Williams - have a better shot at making a comeback than the younger lot.

Roger Federer & Co will need less time to get back to their best level: Patrick Mouratoglou

Roger Federer after winning the Australian Open in 2017

While the 38-year-old Roger Federer would have anyway sat out the entire claycourt season following his knee surgery, his plans for returning during the grasscourt season have been scuppered by coronavirus outbreak. But Mouratoglou doesn't think the 20-time Grand Slam champion will face too much trouble making a comeback, as he has done so earlier as well.

In fact, Mouratoglou feels that this forced break in the tennis season will take a greater toll on the young and "hungry" generation of players than someone as experienced as Roger Federer.

"We've seen in the past, Roger win a Grand Slam after 6 months of being injured...they’re the only ones who are able to do that. So, in a way, I think they will be the less in trouble because of what happened," Patrick Mouratoglou said.

Advertisement

The other stalwarts of the game like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, as well as Serena Williams on the women's side, won't require much time to get their form back, according to Mouratoglou. The French coach is confident that Serena's "motivation will go to the next level" once tennis resumes, and that she will soon be vying for her elusive 24th Major.

"She came back to a great level, reached four Grand Slam finals. But she didn’t win one, so something is still missing." - @PMouratoglou on @SerenaWilliams https://t.co/U2Ow7GE9V0 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 6, 2020

"The older players who have so much experience, such as Serena and of course Novak, Rafa, Roger, will need less time to get back to their best level because they don’t need as much competition as the other players," Mouratoglou added.

It's more difficult for young players because they are so hungry: Patrick Mouratoglou

Coco Gauff and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Apart from Serena, Mouratoglou also coaches NextGen players like Stefanos Tsitsipas and teenager Coco Gauff. But the Frenchman believes those youngsters will need more matches and competition to get back into groove, unlike the Big 3 and Serena.

“I think it’s more difficult for a young player because they are so hungry. They feel that things are going well, they think they’re getting better day after day. They’re so ambitious because they feel the tennis world will belong to them. So it’s difficult to stop and not be able to continue to rise," Mouratoglou explained.