Roger Federer at Rafael Nadal's French Open tribute? Director Amelie Mauresmo drops big hint

Tournament Director Amelie Mauresmo has dropped hints of Roger Federer's presence at the much-awaited Rafael Nadal's French Open tribute ceremony. The event will be held on May 25th, after the conclusion of the day's play at the tournament.
Nadal has had a glorious career at the coveted Roland Garros, lined with 14 titles at the tournament. In this edition of the tournament, the officials have decided to honor him for his remarkable track record and celebrate him for one last time. Federer, who has been an arch-rival of the Spaniard as well as his closest friend in the sport, is also expected to be present at the ceremony to commemorate their friendship.
In an interview, when Mauresmo was asked to comment on his presence, she responded, saying that fans will only find this out on the 25th. She further elaborated that she wants the event to be an emotional affair for Nadal.
"We've been on this for several months. Obviously, I know what we are going to see. I especially want him to have tears and he gets chills, so that he feels emotions and the love. He gave us a lot and want to give him back too," she said. (translated from French)
The tournament will also run an exhibit to showcase Rafael Nadal's achievements throughout the duration of the tournament for his fans to take a look at his French Open legacy. The tournament also revealed details of how the celebrations are going to look like.
Amelie Mauresmo also gave details of Rafael Nadal's tribute ceremony
Director Amelie Mauresmo has revealed that the tournament has not made any flashy arrangements for the tribute due to a special request made by Rafael Nadal himself. According to her, they have been working together with the tennis icon to make this memorable for him.
In an interview with TNT Sports, she said:
"We want to honor Rafa and make sure that we celebrate him in the right way. Winning 14 times here is such a special memory for him, such a special relationship between the tournament and Rafa."
She added that the Spaniard wanted something that was reflective of his personality.
"He also wants something simple, authentic, and true, just like he is. So we try to fit that order, let's say."
Mauresmo and the French Open are also trying to figure out a way to involve him with the tournament in the long run.
