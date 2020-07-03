Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal would've never done what Alexander Zverev did: Hanfmann

Germany's Yannick Hanfmann feels that Alexander Zverev has a lot to learn from the likes of Roger Federer & Rafa Nadal.

Zverev had said earlier that he took inspiration from Federer, but he seems to have unlearned his lessons lately.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are considered role models all across the globe, and their stature has risen even further in light of recent events. Despite being well into their 30s, both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal continue to set a high standard for the tennis community with their on-court as well as off-court behavior. And many - including current player Yannick Hanfmann - believe that the likes of Alexander Zverev would do well to learn a thing or two from the legendary duo

The month of June has been incredibly tumultuous for tennis, with the ill-organized Adria Tour derailing into a COVID-19 outbreak among the players and the staff.

However, it seems like the 23-year-old Alexander Zverev, who participated in both the Belgrade and Zadar legs of the tour, hasn't learned much from the debacle.

Zverev was partying away without any social distancing protocols, just six days after promising to self-quarantine for two weeks. The World No. 7, who is managed by Roger Federer's agency Team 8, went back on his public promise and was spotted making merry at the crowded Anjuna Plage Private Club in Monte Carlo.

Sascha Zverev six days ago after Adria Tour coronavirus cluster:



“I deeply apologize to anyone that I have put at risk...I will proceed to follow self-isolating guidelines...stay safe 🙏.”



Sascha Zverev four hours ago: pic.twitter.com/vqBXvYdxkv — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 28, 2020

Now, fellow German player Yannick Hanfmann has joined in the chorus of people questioning Zverev's judgment and honesty. Speaking on a podcast by Tennis Magazin, the 28-year-old Yannick Hanfmann called out his compatriot for recklessly violating his quarantine period and potentially jeopardizing the chances of the resumption of of the ATP tour.

The World No. 143 player was quick to remark that had it been Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, they would have never behaved this callously.

"When I saw the video, I said to myself: Oh my god Alexander, you're not making our life easier. I also thought about his tour with Roger Federer where he explained that he had learned a lot. And I said to myself, that Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal would never have done this kind of thing," Yannick Hanfmann said.

Spending time with Roger Federer helped me a lot: Alexander Zverev

Since 2019, Alexander Zverev is being managed by Team 8, which Roger Federer runs in partnership with his long-time agent Tony Godsick. After the young German was recruited by the agency, Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev had headed to South America to play a series of exhibition matches there.

During the course of the tour, Zverev had mentioned that he had learned a lot by spending time with the Swiss.

"Just having time with Roger Federer on the plane and in the hotels was incredible. I think that experience helped me a lot for the Australian Open (where he reached the semifinals). He said many things to me and that was something important. Now my goal is to improve my game, the rest will come by itself, as it happened in Australia," Zverev had told the Excelsior website.

However, given Zverev's recent behavior, it seems like he has unlearned all of his lessons. It might be time for Roger Federer to get on a call with the young German again.