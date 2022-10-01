"Roger Federer raised the sport to a higher level, just as Tiger Woods did with golf or Michael Jordan with basketball" - Nicolas Almagro

With the conclusion of Roger Federer's swansong at the Laver Cup last week, several members of the tennis fraternity have since attempted to dissect the Swiss' unprecedented legacy.

In the same vein, Eurosport Spain recently sat down with some of the most notable names in Spanish tennis whose paths intertwined with that of the 41-year-old's on the tennis court.

Former World No. 9 Nicolas Almagro described Federer’s farewell as a significant loss for the sporting community, having catapulted the sport to another dimension of popularity. He went on to draw comparisons of his greatness to that of golf's Tiger Woods and basketball legend Michael Jordan.

"It is a significant loss for everything that has changed our sport since his arrival, he raised it to a higher level as Tiger Woods did with golf or Michael Jordan with basketball," Almagro said. "Hopefully the next generations will remain faithful to the legacy that he leaves, so we will be sure that everything that comes is much better."

Having faced the 20-time Grand Slam winner five times to no avail, Almagro assessed how Federer almost always finds a way to thwart the opponent's attack and dominate the match with his game style.

"Playing against Federer is a different experience from facing any other player," he continued. "With Roger you have the feeling at all times that he is playing with you, that he is playing what he wants at all times."

"On a professional level, I could never beat him; he made me feel a little frustrated" - David Ferrer on 0-17 record against Roger Federer

One of the most consistent players on the tour, the now-retired David Ferrer also gave a recollection of the bitter losses he faced at the hands of Roger Federer. The Spaniard failed to strike in any of the 17 times he took to the court against the Swiss Maestro.

Ferrer recalled how swiftly Federer was able to change tactics during the course of a game and always struck the ball masterfully.

"On a professional level, I could never beat him, despite the fact that we faced each other 17 times"," Ferrer said. "In that aspect, he always made me feel a little frustrated, he was a player who changed rhythms very well during games, he dominated the ball perfectly, what he had on his wrist was pure talent"

The former World No. 3, however, heaped rich praise on the 41-year-old's contributions to the sport. He emphasized how he scripted one of the most extraordinary sporting rivalries against Rafael Nadal. Thus, Ferrer opined, tennis loses a part of itself with Federer's departure.

"In the end, talking about Roger Federer is talking about one of the most charismatic players in the history of tennis, if not the most," the Spaniard went on. "Apart from the fact that he has contributed a lot for the health and progress of this sport, the rivalry he has had with Rafa made tennis evolve a lot, so now tennis loses a bit without him. Tennis is Roger Federer."

