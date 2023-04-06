Roger Federer reacts to Iga Swiatek and Mikaela Shiffrin's candid conversation as Laureus Sports nominees

Roger Federer had a fun response to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and American Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s recent live conversation on Laureus Sports’ social media page.

Swiatek and Shiffrin, who are both nominated for the 2023 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award, engaged in a heart-to-heart conversation about their lives as athletes. The duo discussed their hectic schedules and media interactions as well as dealing with the expectations that come with being at the top of your sport.

During the conversation, Shiffrin mentioned Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s 2008 Wimbledon classic as an example of how to brush aside outside expectations and focus on personal growth.

“I was just watching 'Strokes of Genius' – the Federer-Nadal 2008 Wimbledon match. It is cool to hear them talk about tennis almost from an artistic way. [Roger Federer] is talking about ‘playing’ with a point,” she said.

“And he’s really talking about it like, the level you are at, you are so good that you can actually explore the match while you are playing it. And I am mind-blown at that fact. It’s kind of that way for me with skiing. If you’re able to focus on that kind of feeling rather than, 'Oh, these people expect that I’m gonna do this or that record or this milestone,' then it helps a lot,” she added.

Federer, who holds the record for winning the most Laureus Sports awards (a record five for the Sportsman of the Year and one for Comeback of the Year), was seemingly delighted by the candid exchange. An avid skier himself, the Swiss used his emoji skills to reciprocate his admiration for the duo.

He praised Shiffrin and Swiatek's extraordinary achievements, which include three Grand Slams and seven World Championships gold medals in tennis and Alpine skiing respectively.

The former tennis player on Instagram

Iga Swiatek to debut her partnership with Roger Federer backed ‘On’ at 2023 Stuttgart Open

Iga Swiatek wearing On during the 2023 Miami Open withdrawal announcement.

Iga Swiatek recently surprised the tennis world by announcing that she would be seen wearing kits by sportswear manufacturer ‘On’ - a Swiss company backed by Roger Federer.

Swiatek was supposed to make her new sponsor debut on the courts of the Miami Open. But having had to pull out of the tournament due to a rib injury, the 21-year-old will now make a grand on-court debut on clay as she defends her title at the WTA 500 Stuttgart Open between April 15-23.

