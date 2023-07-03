"Roger Federer really is just completing these random side quests" - Tennis fans react to the Swiss singing on stage at Coldplay concert in Zurich

Tennis fans were thrilled to see Roger Federer attending Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich and singing along with Chris Martin and the band on stage.

Federer is thoroughly enjoying his life after retirement. On Sunday, the Swiss legend attended the concert in Zurich. He was graciously invited on stage by Chris Martin himself, to join the band and play the shaker in perfect harmony with their iconic song, "Don't Panic."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion effortlessly synchronized his shaker with the band's melodious tunes. Not only did Roger Federer showcase his musical talents, but he also surprised the audience by singing along with Chris Martin and the rest of the band.

Tennis fans were absolutely thrilled to witness the 41-year-old performing alongside Coldplay on stage. They took to social media to express their elation. One fan remarked that the tennis legend appeared to be relishing his life after retirement, engaging in unexpected and exciting endeavors.

"Roger really is just completing these random side quests," a fan tweeted.

Another fan stated that the people in attendance were very fortunate to witness both Coldplay and Roger Federer sharing the same stage.

"U R IN THEE COLDPLAY CONCERT N U GET TO SEE THE GOAT ON STAGE. WHEN IS MY TURN??" the fan tweeted.

Here are a few other reactions:

"I'm often on the court with the children, love playing with them" - Roger Federer

Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2021 - Day Three

In a recent interview with Tages-Anzeiger, Roger Federer shared that since retiring he only plays tennis with his children, Charlene Riva, Myla Rose, Leo, and Lenny, as he cherishes the opportunity to spend quality time with them on the court.

"Only with the children. I've never booked a court with friends and said, 'Come on, let's go train now.' But I'm often on the court with the children. I love playing with them," he said.

Simon Graf @SimonGraf1 Does he still play tennis? «Only with the children. I've never booked a court with friends and said, "Come on, let's go train now." But I'm often on the court with the children. I love playing with them.» (8/10)

The Swiss also admitted that he continues to frequently check tennis scores throughout the day, even though he is no longer an active player.

He acknowledged that his demanding schedule, which includes traveling and spending time with his children, often leaves him with limited time to stay updated on the latest scores.

"I'm very surprised at how often and how frequently I check the scores, three times a day maybe, then, of course, all of a sudden, there's days where I check out for like a week. I'm with the kids, and then I'm traveling, and I'm gone, and, you know, you forget about everything around yourself," he added.

Federer, 41, retired in September last year, playing his final match at the Laver Cup.

