Roger Federer remains last man to complete Sunshine Double following Jack Draper's 2R exit in Miami

Roger Federer remains the last tennis player to achieve a Sunshine Double as Jack Draper faced a 2R defeat by Jakub Mensik at the 2025 Miami Open. Draper won the Indian Wells Masters, having strong chances to be on the list as the eighth ATP player after Federer but his Miami Open loss ended the bid.

Roger Federer, one of the luminaries in the tennis realm besides Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Serena Williams, capped his storied career in 2022 with 103 singles wins on the ATP Tour. Despite hanging his racket, the Swiss' dominance still resonates as several players contend to match his records.

In 2005, Federer faced his contemporary Nadal and outshined him in a five-set classic at the Miami Open, completing his first of three Sunshine Doubles. His next achievement came in 2006 and another, eleven years later in 2017. The 2017 edition saw him defeat Nadal again, climbing to No.4 in the ATP rankings.

The 2025 edition of the Miami Open marked the 20th year since the Swiss' maiden Sunshine Double achievement in 2005.

The other ATP Tour players with the Sunshine Double are Jim Courier (1991), Michael Chang (1992), Pete Sampras (1994), Marcelo Rios (1998), Andre Agassi (2001), and Novak Djokovic (2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016).

Among the women, Iga Swiatek (2022), Kim Clijsters (2005), and Steffi Graf (1994, 1996) accomplished the double win.

Roger Federer once revealed the only match in his career he would term 'perfect'

Federer playing at the Championships - Wimbledon 2001 - (Source: Getty)

Federer has played over 1500 professional matches but one in particular holds a special place in his heart. As a 19-year-old, he squared off against his 'hero' Pete Sampras in the fourth round of the 2001 Wimbledon and achieved victory after a thrilling five-setter.

Reflecting on the 'perfect' match, he said:

"I don’t know the date, per se — it’s not ingrained in my brain — but that match against Sampras is my favourite match of all time. It had everything: He was my hero at the time, and this was both my first time and my only time to play against Sampras. It was the first time I played on Centre Court at Wimbledon, and it turned into five sets."

The former World No. 1 added:

"There was just so much going on in my head, it was fairytale stuff. And I don’t know if this was the first time or the second time in my career when I cried after winning... “I’m like, This is surreal — what is going on? But I guess Wimbledon and Sampras and Centre Court, I don’t know—all of that does that to you. And that’s when you realise: ‘Oh — the hard work’s paying off. You’re on the right track.’ It’s a milestone victory. It was like the perfect match.” (via Vogue)

The Swiss held the No. 1 position for 310 weeks and ended the year as the top seed five times. He was the first player to win 20 Grand Slam major titles at the 2018 Australian Open.

