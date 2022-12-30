Roger Federer reminisces about meeting Pele, pays tribute to the legendary footballer after passing

Roger Federer recently paid tribute to legendary footballer Pele following the demise of the Brazilian legend. The tennis icon also recalled his meeting with Pele 10 years ago.

One of the greatest footballers of all time and the only man to win the FIFA World Cup three times, Pele passed away on December 29 at the age of 82 due to the progression of his colon cancer.

Federer went down memory lane to reminisce about his meeting with Pele during his visit to Brazil as part of the Gillette Federer Tour 10 years ago. Federer reacted to a social media post that reflected on the Swede's encounter with Pele.

During their meeting, Federer was gifted a signed Brazil jersey by the football great.

Earlier, the 20-time Grand Slam winner posted pictures of their meeting and thanked the three-time World Cup winner for "inspiring millions of sports fans and athletes."

"Thank you for inspiring millions of sports fans and athletes. I count myself so fortunate to have met you and gotten a chance to learn and look up to you. You were one of the first true global sporting icons. Rest in peace King Pele," the Swiss maestro captioned his post.

Roger Federer joins the tennis world in paying tribute to the football legend

The former World No. 1 joined a list of notable tennis players to pay tribute to the all-time great footballer.

After the demise of Pele, heartfelt tributes poured in from the tennis world for the global icon. Former players like Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King reflected on Pele's glorious career as a star footballer.

Billie Jean King wrote on Twitter:

"Pelé, who won a record 3 World Cups, & was a true ambassador of the beautiful game has died. Much of sports is entertainment for fans & Pele's athleticism & skill made him globally known. I had the honor of spending time w/him. He was joyful & had that something special," King posted.

Navratilova also expressed her respect for the legend.

"So sorry to hear about the passing of Pelé- the greatest!!! RIP Champ," Navratilova wrote.

The Swiss great's long-time rival and friend, Rafael Nadal, also expressed his grief and stated that he was always taught that Pele was the king of football.

"Today, a world sporting great is leaving the world once again. A sad day for the world of football, for the world of sports. His legacy will always be with us. I didn't watch him play, I wasn't that lucky, but I was always taught and told that he was the King of football. Rest in Peace! The King," Nadal wrote.

